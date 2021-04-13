UX/UI-Designer, Malmö - Shaya Solutions AB - Datajobb i Malmö

Shaya Solutions AB / Datajobb / Malmö2021-04-13About the assignment:Location: MalmöDuration: approx. 5 monthsApply as soon as possibleExtent: 960 hoursPlease note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full in order for us to present your profile to our Customer.DescriptionThe scope of the consultant services is to support and improve the experience of an internal CMS tool that helps out delivering the front-end experience on their website. Pair up with other ux/ui designers working with the front-end experience to understand the needs and specifications of the designs and convert that into actionable elements that can support web editors to create the layouts on many sections of the website.Mandatory competence and experience:Good balance between UX and UIDevs Figma knowledgeKnowledge in any CMS toolFamiliar with Design SystemsGood understanding of customer journeys.Good communication skills (verbal and writing)Able to integrate user testing processes into the day to day workAble to validate the usability and performance of the elements created.Be able to use early prototyping, user flows and research as everyday tools to refine the experiencesFamiliar with SEO terminologyEncourage stakeholders to prioritize solutions that bring value to the users-Work independentlyAbility to prioritize its day to day work______________________How to proceed with the processApply for the assignment through this ad.State your preferred hourly rate in the application.Upload your CV in English in word format.We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.You will be informed about the Customer should you be called to an interview.About Shaya SolutionsStockholm based consultancy and competence firm with focused on IT, Management and Technology.We focus on customer / consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.We politely decline all contact from ad vendors.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Konsultuppdrag, 5 månader2021-04-13Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-16Shaya Solutions AB5689034