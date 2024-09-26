UX/UI Writer to Travel Company!
EdZa AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos EdZa AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Botkyrka
, Sollentuna
, Tyresö
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about crafting seamless digital experiences through words and multimedia? Our customer arelooking for a UX Writer to join their Digital & IT team, where you'll play a key role in shaping the future of travel. If you thrive in a collaborative environment and love creating content that enhances user journeys, we want to hear from you!
About the Role:As a UX Writer, you'll collaborate closely with designers, product teams, and other stakeholders to elevate the digital experience for our customers. Your work will go beyond just writing; you'll integrate multimedia elements-such as images, videos, and animations-to make complex information clear and engaging. You'll also ensure that all content is user-friendly, accessible, and aligned with thebrand guidelines.
Key Responsibilities: Write user-friendly UI content in English for digital platforms.
Enhance content with multimedia elements like videos, animations, and images.
Ensure consistency in messaging, tone, and adherence to accessibility standards.
Proofread and optimize content for clarity, conversion, and SEO.
Manage and update content through a headless CMS platform.
Collaborate with design, product teams, and stakeholders to create engaging digital content.
Your Profile: Experience: 2-4 years in UX writing, copywriting, or creating digital content.
Language skills: Fluent in English with excellent grammar and style.
Multimedia expertise: Basic knowledge of image editing (e.g., Photoshop) and familiarity with integrating multimedia content.
CMS & Design Tools: Experience working with headless CMS platforms (e.g., Contentful) and collaboration through Figma.
Attention to detail: A keen eye for clarity, consistency, and accessibility in all content.
Bonus Points: Fluency in Scandinavian languages or other languages.
Knowledge of SEO and accessibility best practices.
Experience in the travel industry or a passion for travel-related content.
Familiarity with video-editing and animation tools.
Who You Are:
You're curious, creative, and eager to explore new ways to communicate complex ideas simply. You're detail-oriented, adaptable, and enjoy working in a collaborative team environment, all while keeping the end-user in mind.
If you're excited about transforming the digital travel experience through engaging content, we'd love to hear from you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare EdZa AB
(org.nr 559328-6411), https://edzagroup.se/ Arbetsplats
Ed:Za Jobbnummer
8922028