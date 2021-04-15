UX/UI Designers - Cliff Design AB - Grafiska jobb i Göteborg
UX/UI Designers
Cliff Design AB / Grafiska jobb / Göteborg
2021-04-15
At Cliff Design, we focus on design! We are working as team members in our OEM-clients design departments and we are work with project-based commitments towards other clients. We constantly need to be challenged and are always interested in connecting with dedicated creative souls. Currently we are searching for UX/UI Designers.
Job Description
In your first assignment you will be responsible of designing UX for cars. Considering the whole scope of UX in HMI you are to challenge and innovate the way users interact with the car's interaction points. You will work on site at one of our clients HMI Design department. You will work in close collaboration with different design teams. You will also have close cooperation with engineering, marketing and product planning teams.
Responsibilities and tasks
Create UX concepts for the HMI system based on the costumers' expectation and brand values.
Drive for exploring new ways of interacting with the car and the system.
Conceptualize your ideas in deliverable material.
Create compelling sketches that showcases your concept following and shaping the brand direction.
Take an idea from sketch phase to wireframes to prototype, specifying the interaction concept.
Manage and keep track of implementation plans and Design deadlines.
Perform tests and validating user clinics of your concept
Help making the HMI Design departments vision as clear and tangible as possible
Help merge the HMI Design process with the rest of the Design areas.
Be a UX evangelist at all moments
Requirements
B.Sc. Interaction design, Industrial or transportation design or a Master's degree in any of the previously mentioned educations. We are looking after the combination of this disciplines. New inter-disciplinary programs are of interests.
Relevant working experience within UX/UI
Good knowledge of the HMI design process and best-practices
Softwares such as Figma, Sketch, Photoshop, Principle and VRED
Ability to drive, motivate and convince
Persistency to pursue targets and take decisions
Communicative with good verbal and visual presentation skills.
Independent and confident as well as a good team player
Structured, methodical, and analytical with good planning skills.
Ability to understand and analyze requirements from upper management.
Highly motivated, flexible, and able to work under constrained time schedules
Cultural awareness, especially Asian and European culture
Automotive experience is an advantage.
English, spoken and written
Driver's license
Additional information
Travels to Asia may be needed (approx. 1-2 per year).
During the pandemic the work can be temporarily performed remotely from home, which places high demands on being independently and take responsibility and deliver according to plan and agreements.
In addition to CV we will only consider applications with attached work samples (pdf-design portfolio max 8 Mb file size or a web portfolio link)
Deadline for application: ASAP, selection and interviews will take place continuously. We will only focus on applicants with work permit for Sweden (or EU citizenship). The positions may be filled anytime, so please apply as soon as possible.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30
Företag
Cliff Design AB
Jobbnummer
5693361
