UX/UI Designer to Verified
Verified Global AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-10-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Verified Global AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Collaborating closely with cross-functional teams, you will contribute to creating intuitive, visually appealing, and user-centered digital experiences. Your expertise in design thinking, user research, and interface design will be key in driving and making our products successful within AML, eSign, eID and KYC.
About the position
As a UX/UI Designer, you will play a vital role in shaping the user experience and visual design of our products in alignment with our company strategy and vision. You will collaborate with product managers, developers, and stakeholders to understand product requirements, user needs, and business goals.
You ensure consistent design patterns and maintain design guidelines and standards across products. Of course you stay updated on industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in UX/UI design.
What are you going to do?
Create intuitive and engaging user interfaces that align with our brand identity and enhance user satisfaction.
Conduct user research to gain insights into user behavior, pain points, and preferences, and incorporate these findings into the design process.
Design wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity mockups to illustrate design concepts and interaction flows.
Collaborate with the development team to ensure the feasibility of design implementation and provide guidance during the development phase.
Iterate on designs based on user feedback, usability testing, and stakeholder input.
What will you bring to the team?
• Fluent English as all communication and deliverables will be in English.
• Bachelor's degree in Design, Human-Computer Interaction, or related field (or equivalent work experience).
• Proven experience as a UX/UI Designer with a strong portfolio showcasing your design skills and thought process.
• Proficiency in design and prototyping tools such as Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD etc.
• Solid understanding of user-centered design principles and methodologies.
• Ability to conduct user research, usability testing, and translate findings into actionable design improvements.
Do you recognize yourself in these competences?
• Excellent communication skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and present design concepts.
• Attention to detail and a strong eye for aesthetics, typography, and visual design.
• Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to design elegant solutions for complex user interactions.
• Experience working in an agile development environment and collaborating with development teams.
• Positive attitude, adaptability, and a passion for staying updated on design trends and best practices.
Other information
• Start: According to agreement
• Extent: Full time
• Location: Solna, Gårdsvägen 10B
Hybrid - culture and innovation is best forged by working close together in our cross functional environment, but we have a hybrid approach to create a good work-life balance.
The recruitment process
We do not accept applications via email, but if you have specific questions about the position, these will be answered by mika.packalen@verified.eu
during office hours.
Our selection process is continuous, and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Verified Global AB
(org.nr 556883-1233), https://verified.eu/en/ Kontakt
Mika Packalén mika.packalen@verified.eu Jobbnummer
8196800