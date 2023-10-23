UX/UI Designer
Who we are
We are Kisi, a physical security technology company that accelerates a world where the right people can share physical resources at any time. Founded in 2012, Kisi operates from a headquarter in Brooklyn (USA), an office in Stockholm (Sweden), and a remote team across the globe.
What we do
We bring simple and secure physical security to people and organizations anywhere. Our award-winning hardware and compliance-certified software form the core of our physical security platform that helps businesses around the world connect and control their spaces through the cloud. With our seamless access experience and real-time data and analytics we help make spaces available to the right people at any time. But don't just take our word for it: explore our award-winning Reader Pro, which recently won the coveted GOOD DESIGN award as well as the prestigious iF Design Award. Curious about how Kisi works? Check out this short product demo.
How and why we do it
At Kisi, you will have the freedom to do your work in the way you work best. There's a flat hierarchy (work alongside our co-founders Carl, Max, and Bernie!), a strong sense of ownership, and the freedom to get creative. We also try to limit meetings as much as possible, so you can have dedicated focus time. Our mission is clear: ensure ease of facility access and remote space management, providing access systems to create a secure future where spaces are connected and accessible without boundaries.
Your role
You will channel all your creative and analytical energy into delivering best-in-class user experiences for our mobile and web apps used globally by hundreds of thousands of admins and end users alike. Accessing doors, managing users, setting up hardware - our experiences must be seamless, exciting, intuitive, and efficient.
Your responsibilities
You own the user experience for our mobile and web applications, consistently adhering to the Kisi design language across applications and platforms
You embrace a culture of experimentation - run internal and external usability testing, iterate continuously and gather feedback at various stages in our product lifecycle
You work closely with our product managers to translate product goals into product experiences
You work closely with front-end facing designers and developers to implement your experiences into designs and ultimately into products and features
We strive to move fast and want everyone to make an impact as early as possible.
30 days: develop a deep understanding of your context: users, products, features, stakeholders, teams. Review every app in-depth to know our status quo
60 days: we ramp up fast - by this time you will be making tangible contributions to our product.
90 days: you are considered fully onboarded by now, you are able to identify areas for improvements and take initiative in that
Your qualifications
You share our values: forward, human, trusted, and responsible.
You have a high quality approach to UI and a solid understanding of UX.
You have a passion for technology. Our products are technical in nature.
You have about 3 years of experience in a similar role, as part of an agency or a product company.
What you can expect
Impact. It's all about making a positive impact on people's everyday lives. At Kisi, you are expected to make meaningful contributions to shape the future of physical security.
Excellence. We strive for excellence and best-in-class experiences in everything we do. We are innovative and obsessed with the details that matter.
Culture. Our culture is not a written manifest, but the result of all of us. We place great emphasis on building a company that is open, welcoming, challenging and fun.
Ownership. We don't believe in micro-management, but we do believe in setting and getting goals. At Kisi, you will own goals, and have freedom under responsibility.
Diversity. We are American, Argentinian, Brazilian, Danish, English, Ethiopian, German, Indian, Nigerian, Swedish, and more.
Learn more about who we are and our Values.
Your benefits
Team offsites. The Kisi Krew meets up from time to time in person in new exciting locations.
Equipment. You will be set up with all the necessary equipment to do your job to the best of your ability.
Vacation days. Sweden: minimum 25 days PTO.
Healthcare and pension. Sweden: health coverage, life insurance, pension plan.
Grow with us. We are here to support you in your growth whether you want to become a manager, learn a new skill, or move into a new role.
Referral program. You will get $2.500 for each successful hire we make from your referrals.
What's not to like? Send in your application, free up your calendar, and let's talk!
Your process with us
Application > CV screening > Intro call (let's get to know each other!) > Recruitment task > Technical Interview > Culture Interview > Workshop > Offer
