UX Team and Project Lead
2023-09-08
Description:
GlobalLogic Sweden is looking for an UX/UI Designer to work for one of our clients within the Automotive industry with a location in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Requirements:
For this role, we are looking for a person with a solid UX background and experience from project and/or team leadership. As a person you are motivated, ambitious, down-to earth, professional, helpful, and kind. Your creativity and "get things done" attitude goes without saying and you can motivate, take responsibility, and deliver both on product and process in a global environment. When needed you will have the necessary in-depth and detailed view, while continuously considering the bigger picture.
Professional education in UX, HMI, graphics design or similar is a requirement
Experience from management or leading positions.
Excellent communication and planning skills
Minimum of 10 years of experience in the field of User Experience
Experience within automotive is a strong advantage
Fully proficient in English is required and Chinese is an advantage
Driver's license B is required
Experience of designing for embedded systems is an advantage
Experience of agile work methodologies is an advantage
Software and IT:
Knowledge of Figma is an advantage
Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite is an advantage
Knowledge of SW development is an advantage
Knowledge of Jira is an advantage
Personal attributes:
Strong sense of teamwork
Kind and helpful team player
Ability to drive, motivate and convince
Persistency to pursue targets and take decisions
Creativity, curiosity and a "can-do" attitude
"Get things done" mindset
Job Responsibilities:
We offer the chance to manage the UX team's project involvement in different vehicle projects and digtail service development, ensuring an overall coherent approach, and keeping an overview of project content, implementation status and cross-team cooperation.
You will work closely with the Head of User Experience and act as their deputy in team management and strategic work. You will work in a context where you will interact with different Client's departments, products, and workflows, as well as experience the technologies of the future.
What We Offer
Exciting Projects: With clients across all industries and sectors, we offer an opportunity to work on market-defining products using the latest technologies.
Collaborative Environment: You can expand your skills by collaborating with a diverse team of highly talented people in an open, laidback environment - or even abroad in one of our global centers or client facilities!
Work-Life Balance: GlobalLogic prioritizes work-life balance, which is why we offer flexible work schedules.
Professional Development: We develop paths suited to your individual talents through international knowledge exchanges and professional certification opportunities.
Excellent Benefits: We provide our employees with private medical care, sports facilities cards, group life insurance, travel insurance and cultural activities.
Fun Perks: We want you to feel comfortable in your work, which is why we create good working environment with relax zones, host social and teambuilding activities and stock our kitchen with delicious teas and coffees!
About GlobalLogic
GlobalLogic is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise-we help our clients imagine what's possible, and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.
