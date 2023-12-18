UX & Merchandise Specialist to Samsung
2023-12-18
We are now looking for a UX & Merchandise Specialist to join the Operative merchandise team at Samsung (situated at Samsungs Kista office).
You will join a high phased, ambitious team, always with their humor close. Samsung are re-inventing the team and wish you to be a part of this journey. You will enjoy the team if you never get tired of change and appreciate to always challenge yourself and others. In this role you will be part of developing Samsung D2C business for the Nordic Market!
Job scope
Working for one of the largest the world's largest brand and consumer electronics manufacturer, your responsibility is to ensure the Samsung.com touch-points meet expectations for consumers to discover, choose and purchase the products on Samsung.com. In this role, you will plan, execute and follow up key activities for product launches, campaigns and always-on communication across the Samsung.com channels, closed and open ones for our markets in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. You will plan and develop sales driven merchandising to package and present relevant products, up-sell and cross-sell offerings on Samsung.com. Continuously analyzing consumer behavior, you will work closely with the analytics, CRO, SEO and other functions in the digital team to evaluate and identify insights and opportunities to drive the performance for your product category.
Role Tasks
The person we are looking for will support the moment of change taking this role to the next step. Some of the tasks you will do is:
• Plan and drive how the Nordic market displays promotions & offers for each category on all onsite channels.
• Manage work of Web Publishers placed in Poland.
• Responsible for the customer journey of your category.
• Keep track on market trends and use data to identify enhancements to drive sales and increase NPS.
• Represent your category in necessary meetings to keep the digital agenda aligned with stakeholders.
• Implement HQ driven category specific updates and adjust locally when needed.
Most relevant previous experience and skills
• Passion for retail and digital sales with go to market experience. Previous experience with digital marketing, offers & campaigns is needed to excel in this role. Comfortable to navigate many stakeholders and manage to create a read thread in a fast phased environment.
• Working with data driven initiatives to drive change & increase sales will support our journey.
• Previous work in bigger global organizations.
• Working with campaign & offers & customer journeys with several channels parallel.
• MS office, especially PPT.
• Experience with Jira.
• Previous experience in Adobe Experience Manager(AEM), Adobe Photoshop/Illustrator/CS & Content Square.
• Experience within retail is a big merit.
• Swedish & English.
Main competence
• Organizing and Executing: Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organized way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
• Creating and Conceptualizing: Open to new ideas and experiences. Seeks out learning opportunities. Handles situations and problems with innovation and creativity. Thinks broadly and strategically. Supports and drives organizational change.
• Supporting and Co-operating: Supports others and shows respect and positive regard for them in social situations. Puts people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients, and staff. Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organization.
• Adapting and Coping: Adapts and responds well to change. Manages pressure effectively and copes with setbacks.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
