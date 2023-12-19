UX & Merchandise Specialist till Samsung
21Activa Bemanning & Rekrytering AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2023-12-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 21Activa Bemanning & Rekrytering AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Job scope: Samsung is now looking for two long-term consultant to join the Operative merchandise team at Samsung.Both will have the same role but work with different categories/products. One will work with Consumer Electronics the other with Home Appliances. Job scope:Working for one of the largest the world's largest brand and consumer electronics manufacturer, your responsibility is to ensure the Samsung.com touch-points meet expectations for consumers to discover, choose and purchase the products on Samsung.com. In this role, you will plan, execute and follow up key activities for product launches, campaigns and always-on communication across the Samsung.com channels, closed and open ones for our markets in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. You will plan and develop sales driven merchandising to package and present relevant products, up-sell and cross-sell offerings on Samsung.com. Continuously analyzing consumer behavior, you will work closely with the analytics, CRO, SEO and other functions in the digital team to evaluate and identify insights and opportunities to drive the performance for your product category. Role Tasks:
• The person we are looking for will support the moment of change taking this role to the next step. Some of the tasks you will do is:
• Plan and drive how the Nordic market displays promotions & offers for each category on all onsite channels.
• Manage work of Web Publishers placed in Poland.
• Responsible for the customer journey of your category.
• Keep track on market trends and use data to identify enhancements to drive sales and increase NPS.
• Represent your category in necessary meetings to keep the digital agenda aligned with stakeholders.
• Implement HQ driven category specific updates and adjust locally when needed.
What makes this role interesting for a candidate?You will join a high phased, ambitious team, always with their humor close. We are re-inventing the team and wish you to be a part of this journey. You will enjoy our team if you never get tired of change and appreciate to always challenge yourself and others. In this role you will be part of developing Samsung D2C business for the Nordic Market! Main competence we are looking for:Organizing and Executing
Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organized way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards. Creating and Conceptualizing
Open to new ideas and experiences. Seeks out learning opportunities. Handles situations and problems with innovation and creativity. Thinks broadly and strategically. Supports and drives organizational change. Supporting and Co-operating
Supports others and shows respect and positive regard for them in social situations. Puts people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients, and staff. Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organization. Adapting and Coping
Adapts and responds well to change. Manages pressure effectively and copes with setbacks
Most relevant qualifications, education and training:
• MS office, especially PPT.
• Experience with Jira.
• Previous experience in Adobe Experience Manager (AEM)
• Adobe Photoshop/Illustrator/CS & Content Square
Most relevant previous work experience:Skills:
• Passion for retail and digital sales with go to market experience. Previous experience with digital marketing, offers & campaigns is needed to excel in this role. Comfortable to navigate many stakeholders and manage to create a read thread in a fast phased environment.
Previous experience:
• Working with data driven initiatives to drive change & increase sales will support our journey.
• Previous work in bigger global organizations.
• Working with campaign & offers & customer journeys with several channels parallel.
• Experience within retail is a big merit.
Required language skills:
• Swedish & English
• Other Nordic languages are meritorious but not a requirement.
Om arbetsgivaren 21Activa är ett bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag med över 50 års samlad erfarenhet från bemannings- och rekryteringsbranschen.Vi har stor erfarenhet av bemanning inom lager, logistik, transport och administration, både på arbetar-och tjänstemannasidan.
Vi har självklart kollektivavtal och är auktoriserade hos Kompetensföretagen. Vi sitter i lokaler i Rosersbergs och i Arlandastads industriområde och våra kunder finns i Stockholmsområdet, Uppsala och i Mälardalen.Vår filosofi är enkel, vi ska vara samarbetspartnern som finns på plats för våra kunder OCH vi ska ha den mest nöjda personalen i branschen. För välmående personal gör ett bättre jobb och kunderna når bättre resultat.
Hur du ansöker Ersättning
fast lön friskvård Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "252384". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 21Activa Bemanning & Rekrytering AB
(org.nr 559313-8133) Arbetsplats
21Activa Entreprenad AB Kontakt
Anja Lowndes 0706187297 Jobbnummer
8338261