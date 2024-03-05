UX Merchandise Specialist to Samsung!
Are you ready to combine UX expertise with sales strategies at Samsung? Become our next UX & Merchandising Specialist to drive sales and attract users on the digital platform! We are continuously reviewing applications, so seize the opportunity and apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Academic Work is currently seeking a UX Merchandising Specialist for Samsung, one of the world's largest manufacturers of consumer electronics. By combining expertise in user experience and effective sales strategies, you will work as a UX & Merchandising Specialist to ensure that products and services are presented in a way that attracts users and increases sales on the customer's website.
In this role, you will plan, execute, and follow up on key activities for product launches, campaigns, and ongoing communication on the customer's digital platform for the markets of Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland. Furthermore, you will plan and develop sales-driven merchandising to package and present relevant products, offer upgrades, and cross-sell on the customer's platform. Through continuous analysis of consumer behavior, you will work closely with analysts, CRO, SEO, and other functions within the digital team to evaluate and identify insights and opportunities to enhance the performance of your product category.
In this role, you will be part of the development of D2C for the Nordic market. You will be part of a team of 5-7 people working at a high pace, being ambitious, and always having humor close at hand. Our client is currently expanding the team and wishes for you to be part of this journey. To thrive in the team, you should appreciate change, challenge yourself, and others. You will also collaborate with the Polish team, and travel to Poland may be required during launches.
You are offered
• Work in an international environment at one of the world's largest manufacturers of consumer electronics
• Opportunity for flexible work with an office-first approach
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Plan and drive how the Nordic market showcases campaigns and offers for each category across all website channels
• Monitor market trends and utilize data to identify improvements to increase sales and enhance NPS (Net Promoter Score)
• Responsible for the customer journey within your category
• Represent your category in necessary meetings to align the digital agenda with stakeholders
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Previous experience in digital marketing, including UX and Merchandising, as well as managing offers and campaigns
• Prior experience in working with data-driven initiatives to instigate change and boost sales
• Proficient in systems, especially MS Office
• Effective communication skills in both Swedish and English, both spoken and written, as it is used daily
• Managed significant launches in previous professional roles
• Previous experience in collaborating with various stakeholders
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous experience working in larger global organizations
• Experience with Jira, Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), Adobe Photoshop/Illustrator/CS, or Content Square
• Skills in other Nordic languages
To succeed in this role, you have a passion for retail and digital sales. You are comfortable managing numerous stakeholders and working in a fast-paced environment. You have the ability to communicate clearly and effectively with various teams and stakeholders to coordinate and implement strategies and campaigns. The key behaviors we will focus on in this process are:
• Structured
• Problem-solving
• Strong collaboration skills
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
