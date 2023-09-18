UX Manager to RaySearch Laboratories in Stockholm
TNG Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-09-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Use your skills to improve cancer treatments as UX Manager at the MedTech company RaySearch Laboratories in Stockholm!
At RaySearch Laboratories we make a difference through pioneering technical solutions that help treat cancer. Our software solutions are currently used by medical doctors, physicists, nurses, and other health care staff at about thousand clinics in North America, Asia and Europe. We are proud that our products are used in eight of the twelve highest ranked cancer centers in the world!As the UX Manager at RaySearch you lead our dedicated UX team and have an important role in the development of our products. We value UX highly and strive to stand out both in usability and graphic design!
The Opportunity
We offer you:
* An opportunity to take part in improving cancer care, at RaySearch your work is meaningful.
* An important role with significant influence in the organization.
* A family corporate culture with talented colleagues, there is always someone to learn from or cooperate with.
* Attractive staff benefits such as six weeks of holiday, a generous wellness allowance, and beneficial insurances.
Your Challenge
The role as UX Manager can briefly be described as divided in three parts; you are the manager with personnel responsibility for the members of the UX team, you lead the team forward in the daily work and plan for future improvements, and finally you also work hands on with UX in our products. You will:
* Lead the UX work and the UX team, covering our four advanced software products.
* Work with teams to set UX for new and improved functionality.
* Make sure that the products are delivered with high UX quality and take pride in it.
* Be the driving force in developing a new version of our design system, together with product managers and other stakeholders within the company.
The Team and Workplace
Your dedicated UX team is one of twelve groups in the development department. The team consists of two UX specialists, one graphic designer, three front end developers and two clinical specialists who have experience from working clinically with cancer health care. You report to the Director of Development.
Our nice office is in newly built premises in Hagastaden, we are located high up in the building with a fantastic view of Stockholm. Here you are offered pleasant workspaces, social activities, a brand new gym, a roof terrace and morning snacks every day. We also have our own lunch restaurant in the building. We work mainly from the office but are flexible if you want or need to work from home from time to time.
About You
To thrive in the position as UX Manager we believe that you have earlier experience from a leading UX position in the development of advanced software products. Furthermore, you probably have experience from user research, measuring user interaction with the product and as a result minimizing time spent and number of mouse clicks.
Regarding personal qualities, we believe that you, like us, value well-functioning collaborations highly and enjoy working cross-functionally. You also have an eye for design, consistency, and details, and you are confident in your communication. You are fluent in English communication and since we are many English speakers at RaySearch Swedish is not a requirement but a plus.
Let 's Connect!
We have chosen to work with Ada Digital in this recruitment. Their recruitment process focuses on transparency, inclusion and a fast moving candidate experience. And now we want to know more about you - on your own terms! To apply, please fill out the short form, briefly motivate why you are interested in the position, and attach your CV or LinkedIn-profile. No additional documentation is needed. You can then, in real-time, follow your application online as our recruiters are working with it. We work with a continues selection process which means we might hire a candidate before the final apply date, so apply already today! Interested and want to know more? Please contact our recruiter today. We are looking forward to connecting soon! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Talent Business Partner
Sandra Peiper sandra.peiper@adadigital.se 0709-563946 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där TNG Group AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8121189