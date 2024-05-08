UX Lead
We are looking for ...
A highly skilled User Experience Lead to join the Global R&D team to take charge of Ascom's user experience strategy and lead the user experience team.
In this role, you will lead the creation of company-wide user experience guidelines, ensuring consistency and excellence across all touchpoints. Your expertise will be recognized organization wide as you provide leadership and guidance to our user experience team. You will collaborate closely with product managers and R&D teams to enhance and optimize our product portfolio. If you are an experienced and knowledgeable leader with a passion for user experience, we invite you to apply and contribute to our growing success. The location for this position is Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you will be doing ...
Lead and Mentor UX Designers:
Take charge of a team of UX designers, fostering a culture of creativity, collaboration, and continuous improvement.
Align with Senior Leadership:
Collaborate with senior leadership to ensure that design goals align with overall business objectives.
Create Efficient Workflows:
Create streamlined workflows to facilitate successful, high-quality project delivery.
Work with UX Design Strategy:
Define and execute UX design strategies that meet both business goals and user needs.
Collaborate with Stakeholders:
Work closely with product managers, development teams, and other stakeholders to seamlessly execute design solutions.
Set Design Principles and Standards:
Set clear design principles and standards, ensuring that design teams adhere to them and deliver their best work.
Maintain Design Quality:
Maintain a high level of design quality and consistency across all Ascom's full product portfolio, in line with the Ascom brand identity.
Drive Company-Wide UX:
Educate and spread knowledge about UX to all teams and stakeholders, driving a user-centric mindset throughout the company.
Stay Current:
Keep up with industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies to drive innovation and maintain a competitive edge.
Our ideal candidate has ...
At least 10 years of experience within the field of design, including user research.
Experience in leading a team.
Bachelor's (BSc/BA) or master's degree (MSc/MA) in Design, Human-Computer Interaction, Cognitive science or related field.
Proven experience in UX design and Service Design
Familiar with design tools such as Figma, Sketch, Adobe Creative Suite, or similar.
Strong communication skills
Experience working in an Agile development environment.
Proficiency in English
Experience with development of medical devices.
Proficiency in the development of medical devices is preferred.
What we offer you...
Dynamic team
A company you can take pride in.
Inspiring and collaborative colleagues.
Abundant opportunities for personal and professional growth.
The chance to work with cutting-edge technology in the healthcare industry.
We are...
Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on Healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. Headquartered in Switzerland, our business spans across 18 countries, and has been supporting the healthcare industry for 160 years by providing them with technology to enable them to support their communities.
Our systems are used in over 12,000 hospitals worldwide and handle more than 800 million alerts each year (over 2 million alerts a day!). Our solutions positively impact the lives of everyone who visits 1 of the hospitals or care-homes we work with.
Together we can make a difference in the lives of the people who benefit from our technology.
