UX/Gameplay Programmer
2023-01-03
MachineGames is looking for a Senior UX Programmer/Gameplay Programmer to join our UI/UX team!
In this role you will be responsible for the architecture and implementation of UI/UX related features in our games. Quality and end-user experience will be your guiding stars.
You will collaborate closely with other teams and stakeholders of the studio, for example designers, programmers, and artists.
As a senior member of the studio you will mentor less experienced team members. An appreciated aspect about MachineGames is that everyone have the possibility to affect our internal work procedures, by suggesting how to utilize new technologies, tools and implement them into our workflows.
The UI/UX team is a group that carries features close with design/gameplay/engine from beginning to end and the close collaboration is ongoing throughout the entire project. In this role you will report to our Lead UI Programmer.
Our UI Team is a group of comitted and experienced programmers who are passionate about games and all things UI related.
MachineGames is located in central Uppsala, Sweden which is a small and vibrant city 40 minutes north of the capital, Stockholm. It has a historical heritage reaching back to pre-medieval times.
Our studio has a legacy of being down to earth and free from big egos, our everyday work as well as our long-term goals are driven by our values:
We value Team performance over individual performance
We practice an open door policy
We deliver what we promise
We give constructive and actionable feedback
We practice ownership and accountability
We learn from our mistakes.
This is a permanent position starting as soon as possible. The role is onsite with a possibility for hybrid work solutions. We will support your relocation and/or application for work permit if you don't have one or are not an EU citizen and/or are not currently residing in Sweden.
Responsibilities
Architect and implement features in C/C++, that is CPU, GPU, and memory efficient, with an eye to a quality end-user experience.
Develop, extend, and debug UI/UX related to our titles.
Collaborate well with programmers and other disciplines involved in the day to day work.
Review code written by programmers across the studio and collaborate with them to improve code quality.
Help mentoring less experienced team members.
Proactively provides suggestions on how to utilize new technologies and tools and implement them into our workflow.
Qualifications
Demonstrate and applies strong problem-solving and debugging skills in C++.
Write clean, professional, well commented, and maintainable code.
Show good knowledge of linear algebra.
Have experience in writing software using UI/UX frameworks.
Are independent and self propelled with little need for supervision
Lead by example and tutor less experienced co-workers within your discipline
Continuously look for ways to improving processes and achieve results. Isn't satisfied with the status quo. Comes up with solutions to problems or challenges.
Exhibit a high level om communication skills, both by listening and sharing information. You provide constructive feedback to individuals and teams and you take initiatives to collaborate cross functionally.
Have excellent oral and written communication skills in English.
Lastly, you are passionate about games!
We embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion in everything we do - from recruiting for our studios, publishing and operations to fostering safe and respectful workplaces that encourage collaboration. Our culture is based on principles of respect, inclusion, and fair treatment and we welcome anyone into our family without regard to race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, or age.
Our diversity fuels our innovation and inspires us to create game worlds that bring us closer to the global community of players we serve.
