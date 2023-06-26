UX Frontend/Fullstack Developer
2023-06-26
About the position
We are seeking a senior developer with experience within micro-service-based platforms and knowledge of the Microsoft ecosystem. You will be incorporated into an existing team of full-stack developers that maintain the system, so we need an independent individual, who has the confidence to make your thoughts and ideas heard, and who likes the exchange of opinion between peers in both the team and organization.
We are looking for a team member with good knowledge of UX and front end but the ability to work the entire stack. As the company grows, this role will be key for how we approach UX and UI queries in the future for all our teams. The position is a system developer with a frontend/UX specialization on a cloud-based platform.
Skills
If you consider yourself a full-stack developer with strong UX knowledge and prefer to work in the front end, you might be exactly what we are looking for. The platform's emphasis will lie in its backend, but as the role implies, it will focus, when needed, on both Frontend and UX and take the lead on the development of the graphical interfaces.
We see that you have:
3+ years of experience as a developer
Preferably some of that time within C# .Net/.Net Core.
Experience with Angular (2+) is highly valued, but the parallels to other JS frameworks, such as React or Vue etc., are apparent and premiered.
A basic understanding of a web system's infrastructure and how this is set up and maintained and that you are used to the Microsoft Azure hosting platform.
Who are you?
You are a team player that strives for the synergy effects that can arise from a robust, collaborative and communicative team. You thrive in technical discussion and are unafraid to speak your mind and draft ideas. You are independent and see creative possibilities to work with guidelines rather than micro-management. You listen to the people around you and let people be heard, can learn fast, and act to benefit the team and its expected progress. Så ansöker du
