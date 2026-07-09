UX Engineer
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Oskarshamn Visa alla datajobb i Oskarshamn
2026-07-09
, Mönsterås
, Högsby
, Hultsfred
, Borgholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania Cv Aktiebolag i Oskarshamn
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Katrineholm
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let ́s make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values – customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste – are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden
We're looking for a UX Engineer who bridges the gap between design and development. In this role, you'll turn design concepts into high-quality, interactive user experiences while collaborating closely with designers, product managers, and engineers. You'll play a key role in shaping how users interact with our products by ensuring that design intent is translated into performant, accessible, and scalable interfaces.
Job Responsibilites
Collaborate with UX/UI designers to implement intuitive, visually polished user interfaces
Translate wireframes, prototypes, and design systems into production-ready code
Ensure consistency across products by contributing to and evolving the design system
Optimize applications for speed, performance, and responsiveness
Advocate for accessibility and implement best practices
Work closely with product and engineering teams to refine requirements and user flows
Prototype new ideas quickly to test interactions and usability
Conduct usability improvements based on feedback, analytics, and testing
You are a curious and user-focused UX professional with strong expertise in responsive design, usability, and component-driven development. As an open-minded and motivated person, you thrive in a trust-based, learning-oriented environment, actively exploring new technologies, contributing your experience, and demonstrating growing leadership within evolving teams.
We also see that you likely have:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Human-Computer Interaction or similar studies
Solid understanding of responsive design and cross-browser compatibility
Experience working with design tools such as Figma, Sketch, or Adobe XD
Familiarity with design systems and component-driven development
Understanding of UX principles, usability, and user-centered design
Experience with version control
Ability to collaborate effectively across multidisciplinary teams
It is considered a plus if you have:
Experience with accessibility standards and inclusive design
Familiarity with front-end performance optimization techniques
Experience with animation libraries or micro-interactions
Knowledge of usability testing methods and tools
Basic understanding of back-end technologies and APIs
We believe that embracing AI is essential for our continued growth and innovation. We are providing our employees with the latest AI tools and fostering an environment where AI skills are encouraged. You don't need prior experience with AI - but we expect curiosity, openness and a positive attitude toward learning and applying AI in your role.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds – your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
We offer a dynamic and engaging workplace where collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement are part of everyday life. You will be part of a strong team environment that encourages knowledge sharing and close cooperation across functions.
With a structured development plan and a wide range of training opportunities, TRATON supports your professional growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include access to our health center in Gröndal or a wellness allowance, bonus, flexible working hours, and company car leasing. The group also arranges events for employees and their families, and for those living in Stockholm.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Claudia Freda claudia.freda@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden. Internal applicants from TRATON Group R&D, and BID, are prioritized for this position. Candidates from the broader TRATON Group (including brands) are welcome to apply and may be reviewed based on business needs. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
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E-post: claudia.freda@scania.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
Södra Fabriksgatan 8-10 (visa karta
)
572 36 OSKARSHAMN Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Jobbnummer
9997569