UX Designer to Olink, Uppsala

Olink Proteomics is a rapidly growing life science company committed to advancing the understanding of human diseases through proteomics. In a few years, Olink has grown rapidly from a small, Sweden-based company to a NASDAQ-listed organization with a strong global presence. https://www.olink.com/
Olink is looking for an experienced and passionate UX Designer to help strengthen their Software development teams. Your office is located in central Uppsala, Olink's head office.
About the role
As UX Designer you work closely together with the development teams as well as users of the system to ensure Olink's software offer the best possible user experience. You will report to Manager Software Development.
Your primary responsibilities:
• Getting involved in the creative process with a hands-on approach
• Collaborating closely with developers, data scientists, and other senior stakeholders to meet the project goals within the agreed deadlines
• Being able to evolve an agreed digital concept for hand-off to development teams
• Being able to work on existing projects, editing and upgrading them with consistency based on given brand and digital guidelines
• Building strong relationships within the team through regular and clear communication and a collaborative approach to work
As an employee at Olink, you are offered great benefits while working for a company whose products contribute to improving people's lives. You will be working with innovative and technical solutions in a fast-paced environment.
Qualifications/skills
• Several years of experience working in a digital product environment
• A love for designing digital products and experiences
• Proficiency in Figma, or similar digital designing tools
• Demonstrable experience in creating user-focused UI/UX designs with a portfolio to prove it, showing your design process
• A good understanding of the best practices and standards in user experience design methodologies and processes
• Good communication skills in Swedish and English
You are detail oriented and a good problem-solver. You are outgoing, curios and willing to learn new technologies and skills.
Application
This recruitment is handled by SJR, for further information, please contact Christine Stamfeldt at 070 471 59 16 or Viola Hammar at 070 767 5229. We will conduct interviews ongoing so please note that the process can be closed before the last date to apply 2023-01-31. Please note that we cannot accept applications through e-mail.
Welcome with your application!
Depending on the position we will conduct relevant background checks on the final candidate in the end of the process. For information about how we process your personal information you can read more at our Integritetspolicy (https://sjr.se/integritetspolicy/).
