UX designer, Solna/Hybrid

Be a part of creating the digital customer experiences of the future with us at PostNord.
Join the External Web team in Stockholm!
We are expanding our external web team for UX designer for our websites on Postnord. You will be part of an UX/UI team with focus on market and the private customer segment.
Join us
We, the External Web team, is responsible for maintaining and developing the webshop for stamps and packages (https://www.postnord.se/handla-online/Produkter)
and PostNord's Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, Finnish markets' and international websites, which constitutes our most important channel for meeting our customers. We work in an agile environment where the team independently owns the product from start to finish. Within the team, it is important that everybody has their say, and we always strive to improve our way of working.
Our head office is in Solna, Stockholm. We believe in flexible working arrangements and combine working from home as well as at the office.
Find out more and follow us on LinkedIn!
We are looking for you
To be successful in this role, we believe that you are a UX/UI designer with great experience I Optimizely CMS. You will need to work closely with our developers and therefor you have knowledge in frontend coding. You will also be a key stakeholder in dialogue with business, it means that you are great in facilitating meeting and to visualize requirements. We need you to be able to work directly in Optimizely to create great design on web.
As a person, we believe that you are full of initiative and solution oriented. You have good communication skills and thrive when you get to work both practically and close to our users. You have a great personal drive and adapt efficiently to new information and insights. Like us, you value teamwork and building great solutions together.
Your profile
- Design user flows and interfaces for our digital services in Figma.
- Relevant education in interaction design, service design or equivalent field.
- The ability to analyze and design user flows and know UX best practices.
- Worked with designing UI for the web or app.
- Understands graphic design and typography.
- Understands designing for accessibility and WCAG requirements
- Worked with designing webpages and understand frontend coding to build best experience on web.
- Experience in planning and conducting user tests.
- Are experienced in building web on Optimizely
- Fluent Swedish and English
Job duties
As UX designer in our Web team, your first course of action would be to contribute designing great user experience in the Optimizely Commerce (former Episerver) solution, implementing new ideas which drive business. Your daily work will include:
- Work closely with our Optimizely Commerce application and development team.
- Conduct user research, both qualitative and quantitative, and analyze and present insights.
- Facilitate workshops and design sprints
- Support Nordic countries in their needs for using the web in best way for their market
- Collaboration across teams and be part of initiatives that span over the organization.
We offer you
- A great team, you are both part of the market web team but also a bigger team with a focus on customer-facing solutions at Postnord.
- Agile is our way of working, we have daily's, refinement meetings and sprint retros.
- Flexible hybrid workplace with an open working climate.
- To be part of a large organization with endless development opportunities for you as a developer and individual.
- Good insurance and occupational pension conditions.
- Wellness allowance and access to office gym and swimming pool.
- Employee benefits through PostNord's own employee foundation PostNord Plus.
- Employment according to a collective agreement.
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless of if we lead ourselves or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at www.postnord.com.
Apply
What are you waiting for? Welcome with your application. Selection is ongoing, so apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions about the position, email Sonja.Prest@postnord.com
.
We look forward to hearing from you!
