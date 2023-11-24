Ux Designer / Product Designer
2023-11-24
Job Description
To our client we are now looking for a user experience designer with a focus on digital product design. We are a cross functional, agile development team that make mobile apps for domestic appliances. Historically the appliance industry has been all about hardware. Your role would be to help our client combine software with hardware to create meaningful, data driven experiences for global consumers.
You will have the following responsibilities:
• Design beautiful, accessible digital products - from concept to implementation
• Add motion to user experience, that has both purpose and style to build brand expression
• Bring concepts to life with lo-fi & hi-fi prototypes (and know when a simple sketch will suffice)
• Work with, and evolve, the Electrolux Group design language system and pattern library
• Build strong working relationships with other designers globally across the Electrolux organization
• Collaborate with your design, research, product and engineering peers to solve problems for people - wherever they are in the world
Company Description
Vår kund är ett globalt ledande företag som tillverkar hushållsapparater för att underlätta i vardagen. Vill du vara med och påverka morgondagens hushållsaparater, då är detta uppdragsgivaren för dig!
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You solid experience with end-to-end consumer product design of mobile apps.
• You have experience of, or interest in, designing voice first user experiences.
• You have expert understanding of iOS and Android design guidelines and UX principles.
• You have excellent command of standard design applications such as Figma.
• You are fluent in English in speech and writing.
• You have an online portfolio, or PDF, that shows a range of your work.
Personal qualities
To thrive in the role of UX Designer / Product Designer you are passionate about sustainability, can articulate your design rational to anyone and can use empathy, logic, as well as quantitative data and qualitative insights to evaluate and improve content. You always interact with integrity and honesty and are comfortable with organizational ambiguity and change.
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start in the beginning of January 2024 and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-04-30 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously.
