UX Designer for a Leading Automotive Company
2024-03-28
Join our client in transforming the future of mobility: We're dedicated to enhancing lives through innovative, personal, and sustainable solutions. The mission is to simplify everyday experiences with advanced technology, ensuring safety and care for the customers and their loved ones. Be part of a team where your work directly contributes to a brighter, safer world.
We are on the lookout for an experienced UX Designer to enrich our clients Car UX Controls Team. This role is pivotal in crafting intuitive and visually stunning user interfaces for automotive applications. As a key contributor, you will navigate through the entire development process, from concept generation to detailed interaction design and user testing.
This is a temporary position covering a paternity leave until the end of 2024.
You are offered
• A Place in a Pioneering Team: Join a group of forward-thinkers who are constantly pushing the boundaries of automotive UX design. Be a part of a culture that values innovation and creativity.
• Professional Growth and Development: Embark on a journey of personal and professional growth where your contributions are valued and your progress is continuously supported. Gain exposure to the latest trends and technologies in the automotive UX field.
• Impactful Work: Have the opportunity to work on projects that directly enhance the safety, sustainability, and convenience of mobility for people around the world. Your designs will not only meet the needs of users today but will also shape the future of automotive experiences.
• Collaborative Environment: Thrive in a collaborative atmosphere that encourages the exchange of ideas and feedback. Work closely with a team of experts who are committed to excellence and innovation.
• Temporary Role with Lasting Impact: Although this is a temporary position, the work you do here will leave a lasting impact on our projects and the future of automotive design. It's an opportunity to make a mark in a leading company without a long-term commitment.
Work tasks
• Collaborate with interdisciplinary teams to capture user requirements and transform them into compelling design concepts.
• Create wireframes, prototypes, and UI designs for car infotainment systems, dashboards, and other vehicle interfaces.
• Conduct user research and usability testing to gather insights and refine designs.
• Keep abreast of the latest trends and best practices in automotive UX design.
• Work within a design team, fostering close partnerships with other UX and visual designers, prioritizing tasks from a backlog.
• A Bachelor's Degree in Graphic Design, Media, Arts, or a related field.
• 2-4 years of solid experience in UX/UI Design.
• Comprehensive understanding of the customer journey and various interaction points.
• Skilled in design software such as Figma, Sketch, After Effects, and Protopie.
• Familiarity with design systems and ensuring design coherence across diverse platforms.
• Knowledge of the in-vehicle user environment is a plus.
• Exceptional communication abilities and a team-oriented work ethic.
• Openness to feedback and direction.
• Possession of a valid driver's license.
• Fluent in English.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
