UX Designer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Mölndal Visa alla datajobb i Mölndal
2026-06-11
, Göteborg
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, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help shape user experiences for advanced applications within hyper-realistic simulation. In this role, you work in a technically complex environment where design has a clear impact on how users interact with sophisticated products and workflows. You become part of a modern agile software organization and collaborate closely with experienced designers, developers, and product stakeholders to turn abstract ideas into intuitive, development-ready solutions.
This role suits you if you enjoy combining user-centered design with technical depth. You will take ideas from research and early concepts through to refined interaction design, while contributing to a UX way of working that continues to evolve. It is an exciting opportunity to work with complex applications where thoughtful design, strong collaboration, and modern tools truly matter.
Job DescriptionYou will drive UX work across the full design process, from user research and user journeys to wireframes, prototypes, and final design.
You will visualize concepts and translate abstract needs into clear, tangible design solutions ready for development.
You will collaborate with designers, developers, and product management to align user needs with product goals.
You will present and explain design decisions in a clear and structured way to different stakeholders.
You will document design proposals and ideas according to established principles and ways of working.
You will work within and help improve the existing UX framework, processes, and tools.
You will stay close to customer needs and actively seek user feedback to improve the product experience.
Requirements3+ years of professional experience as a UX designer.
Hands-on experience across all stages of the design process, including user research, user journeys, personas, wireframes, and interactive prototypes.
Strong ability to use design methods to communicate concepts and turn ideas into final designs ready for development.
Confidence and speed in working with Figma.
A strong portfolio showing projects across different platforms and devices.
Strong problem-solving, documentation, and communication skills.
Fluency in English.
An interest in technical domains and complex applications.
Nice to haveA master's degree in design, human-computer interaction, or a related field.
Experience with design system management.
Familiarity with creating icons and other vector graphics.
Experience with UX writing and content creation.
Interest in learning Swedish.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7895790-2049322". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
431 33 MÖLNDAL Jobbnummer
9960337