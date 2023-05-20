UX Designer
We are looking for an experienced UX Designer to join one of our exciting clients and be a part of their digital transformation.
• As a UX Designer, you will play a crucial role in creating user-centered design and exceptional user experiences for our digital products. You will collaborate with other team members, developers, designers, and product owners to create innovative solutions that meet our users' needs and increase customer satisfaction.
Some of your responsibilities will include
Take ownership of the UX design process, including user research, user flows, information architecture, and prototypes.
Create user-centered design solutions based on gathered data and usability studies.
Design intuitive and visually appealing user interfaces for our digital products.
Collaborate with product owners and development teams to define user requirements and ensure the design aligns with our business goals.
Conduct usability tests and analyze results to continuously improve the user experience.
Stay updated on the latest trends and best practices in UX design and usability.
Qualifications:
Minimum of 2 years of experience working as a UX Designer or a similar role.
Strong portfolio showcasing previous work and projects in UX design.
Proficiency in design tools such as Sketch, Adobe XD, or similar.
Knowledge of user research methods and usability testing.
Ability to work in a team and effectively communicate with various stakeholders.
Analytical and problem-solving skills.
Education in UX design, interaction design, or a related field is a plus.
We offer a competitive salary and good benefits for the right person.
If this sounds interesting, we would like to talk to you!
Please send your application to rekrytering@dep.nu
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-11
