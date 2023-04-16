UX Designer - Volvo Group Connected Solutions
2023-04-16
Do you want to be part of a global organisation leading the development of the
Volvo Group's connected services and solutions? For us "connected for efficiency, sustainability and safety" is much more than a tag-line. If this sounds interesting to you, keep on reading!
At Volvo Group Connected Solutions we work at the forefront of connectivity with data from over
1 000 000 Volvo Group customer assets. Together with customers, partners and the Volvo Group we create real value, not only for our customers but also for society at large.
This is us, your new colleagues.
Consumer Services at Volvo Group Connected Solutions is responsible for the end user services, from idea to development and operation. Together with our partners and customers we create value through fantastic user experience and business enhancing services and products.
We are now looking for a UX Designer to join our Design Team and to take part in our exiting journey ahead. We are a collaborative team of more than 20 highly skilled designers with an ambitious target to create world class user experience for our digital products. Our designers play a key role in all of our customer facing developments providing design competence to the product teams and work in close collaboration with product owner, BA, developers and stakeholders.
The role
In this role you will bring your design skills and competence to one of our product teams. You will champion the users and understand how to bring business impact in all phases of the product management cycle from context and problem framing to the delivery of meaningful solutions. Together with the team you will drive design from research, early-stage conceptual design all the way through final delivery, launch, evaluation and continuous improvements. You will also;
Advocate for our end-users by gaining a deep understanding of their work and the challenges they face by utilizing quantitative and qualitative research to generate meaningful insights that will drive creative concepts.
Facilitate workshops in partnership with our stakeholders and product team to collect knowledge, generate new ideas, and design solutions.
Set effect goals for the product, formalize hypotheses and measure success after releasing to customers.
Translate concepts into user flows, wireframes, mock-ups, and rapid prototypes optimized for a wide range of devices and interfaces, leading to intuitive user experiences.
Apply your findings to create detailed UI designs for the product and development team.
Bring your passion and your specific talents inside the Design team to improve our design way of working and best practices and outside to guide and coach other team members to uplift their design thinking capabilities.
Your profile
You have a strong customer and user focus.
You are driven by curiosity and passionate about user-centered experience design.
You are keen to identify business goals and value to design the right things always keeping in mind the compatibility with technical requirements and dependencies.
You are able to handle both high-level vision, service design product development to detail-focused execution.
You are an innovative problem solver and a collaborative team player.
You are self-driven and comfortable taking the lead in discussions and workshops, with energy and drive and a "can-do" attitude.
You have experiences in graphic/visual design, usability research & analysis, and designing complex user workflows.
You have experiences in designing software and digital services, and interest in the transportation industry.
You have a minimum BA/MSc or equivalent degree in Interaction Design or a related design discipline, and between 5 to 10+ years of industry design experience.
You have good communication and presentation skills.
You have a portfolio that shows your skills in creating impact with design.
What can we offer you?
You will be part of a team that creates great results through awesome people, strong relationships and a high performance culture. We want to set a new standard for user experience, speed to market and customer value. We will do this through modern leadership, people in focus and a true passion to really make a difference. We who work in this team have a lot of fun, are great collaborators and we all consider ourselves as leaders of our work and owners of our results.
Our main hub and headquarter is in Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg, a vibrant area that lives and breathes new technology like IoT, autonomous driving, electro mobility and digitalization.
Welcome to the heart of connectivity at Volvo Group Connected Solutions!
Want to know more? Contact us!
Cécile Anthyme, Digital Channels Director, Tel 076 553 62 77
Patrik Arthursson, Design Team Lead, Tel 072 157 66 36
