UX Designer - Automotive Lighting
2024-03-18
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
At Blue eye Engineering AB, we are more than just an engineering talent supplier; we provide the foundation and stepping stones for your future development in automotive engineering industry.
Established in 2016, our mission has been clear: to support our Global automotive R&D clients by managing highly talented & qualified engineering consultants Internationally & Locally to satisfy the needs.
We have open position for "UX Designer-Automotive lighting" to work for a premium electric car brand in Gothenburg-Sweden.
We are seeking a talented and visionary Automotive UX Designer to work as a consultant with our client. This unique role focuses on creating intuitive and innovative user experiences through the implementation, management, and control of ambient lighting, interactive surfaces, and other non-screen based interactions within our vehicles.
Tasks
• Identify opportunities for innovation and differentiation in automotive lighting experiences.
• Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and prioritize requirements for lighting UI features and
functionality. Translate user needs and market insights into actionable design requirements.
• Develop and maintain a roadmap for lighting UI development, outlining key milestones and
deliverables. Prioritize features based on business value, technical feasibility, and user impact.
• Provide guidance and direction to UX/UI designers in creating visually appealing and user-friendly lighting interfaces. Ensure consistency and coherence across different lighting applications and vehicle models.
• Work closely with engineering teams to ensure the successful implementation of lighting UI
designs. Facilitate communication and collaboration between design, engineering, and other
stakeholders throughout the development process.
• Coordinate usability testing and validation efforts to gather feedback on lighting UI designs from end users. Iterate on designs based on user feedback and performance metrics.
• Create and maintain documentation, including design specifications, style guides, and user
documentation for lighting UI features. Communicate progress and updates to stakeholders in a
clear and timely manner.
Qualifications
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Design, Human-Computer Interaction, or related field.
• Proven experience (4+ years) designing user interfaces for automotive applications
• Proficiency in design tools such as Adobe Creative Suite, Figma, etc.
• Strong understanding of user-centered design principles and methodologies.
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to present and defend
design decisions effectively.
• Experience working in cross-functional teams and collaborating with stakeholders at all
levels.
• Passion for automotive design and emerging technologies in the automotive industry
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
