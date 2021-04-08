UX Design Manager - eCommerce - Volvo Personvagnar AB - Logistikjobb i Göteborg

Volvo Personvagnar AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg2021-04-08Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.What's in it for you?Volvo Cars is on an ambitious journey to redefine what it means to own and shop for a vehicle during one of the most innovative times in the transport industry. Volvo Cars is looking to redefine all aspects of the car ecosystem including online shopping, ownership, autonomous driving, vehicle electrification, and sustainability. User Experience as a discipline is a key part of Volvo Cars' strategy and a newly formed UX organization will help gather insights about our users and redefine and elevate the users' experience of Volvo's products and services.We are now seeking UX Design Manager - eCommerce to join the UX team in Gothenburg, Sweden.What you'll doYou will be the UX leader for a key part of the Volvo web ecosystem, focused on driving online sales of our electric vehicles and the related web experience. You will build and manage a team of 8+ designers and researchers. You will collaborate with other design managers and stakeholders as you work to provide a well-functioning and efficient team. You will work within the UX organization on strategy and planning. You and your team need to advocate for the user, create a delightful and cohesive user experience with a high quality of craft.You and your skillsWe are looking for an experienced designer and design manager with 8+ years of experience who has managed multi-disciplinary teams before. You are a great interaction designer, a solid visual designer, and understand research methodologies. You have experience designing user applications with a platform and system mindset. You have a proven track record of delivering design on time and contributing to a high-performing product. You have experience managing stakeholders from different organizations. Ecommerce experience is highly preferred and automotive experience isn't necessary.Show, don't tell* Applicants must provide a portfolio of work as part of their application.LocationVolvo Cars Headquarters in Gothenburg, SwedenHow to learn more and applyTo be considered please apply via the link provided by May 9th, 2021. A digital portfolio of work should be included with the application.Varaktighet, arbetstidFull Time Undefined2021-04-08UndefinedSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-08Volvo Personvagnar AB5678891