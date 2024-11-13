UX Design Lead, Marketing and Sales
Ready to Shape the Future of Digital Products? Join Marketing & Sales as UX Design Lead!
This isn't just another design role - As our UX Design Lead, you'll turn vision into reality, guiding a talented team and pushing product experiences forward. If you're someone who loves a creative challenge and enjoys bringing out the best in both products and people, let's talk!
What You'll Do
* Align strategy with design: Collaborate with UX strategists and product managers to ensure a clear thread between product strategy and the solutions being designed and built.
* Support the product team: Work closely with product managers to embed user-centered design practices in every step of the process.
* Design impactful concepts: Participate hands-on in creating concepts and solutions that meet both business goals and user needs.
* Keep multiple perspectives in mind: Balance and integrate various initiatives and viewpoints across the product, ensuring cohesion and alignment between strategic goals and design execution.
* Mentor other designers: Support junior and mid-level designers create designs that align with strategy, ensuring the overall product vision is realized.
* Validate early and often: Discover clever ways to validate concepts and final designs, ensuring they resonate with users and fulfill the product vision.
Who you are
* You have a proven track record of leading design efforts that connect the dots between strategy and execution.
* You can manage multiple initiatives and perspectives simultaneously, ensuring they align toward a cohesive product vision.
* You're a collaborator who enjoys working closely with UX strategists, product managers, developers, and other stakeholders.
* You're an advocate for users and know how to balance their needs with business goals.
* You're skilled at guiding teams through the design process, ensuring the designs not only solve user problems but also align with the larger product vision
* You're always looking for innovative ways to test and validate ideas, from early sketches to finished designs.
Qualifications:
* Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field such as Human-Computer Interaction, Design, or a related discipline.
* 8+ years of experience in UX/UI design, with a proven track record of successfully leading design teams.
* Strong understanding of user-centered design principles and best practices.
* Excellent communication, collaboration, and presentation skills.
* Experience with agile development methodologies.
* Robust portfolio with relevant case studies that describe your thinking and process (include link to portfolio in CV, or upload it as an additional document while applying).
Your Background
You bring valuable experience from large organizations and complex projects, understanding the dynamics of a digital product-centric operating model. Your outcome-oriented approach makes you a trusted collaborator across all organizational levels. Supporting fellow designers in their pursuit of excellence, you actively contribute to stakeholder product visions, strategy, and delivery to realize overall business value. Your overarching goal is to shape the future of digital platforms while guiding teams towards excellence in user-centered design
Why Work With Us
We're dedicated to building a user-centered culture where design leads the way to meaningful and impactful solutions. You'll have the opportunity to shape our product strategy, mentor talented designers, and collaborate with a passionate, cross-functional team. Together, we'll create designs that make a difference..
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities. Ersättning
