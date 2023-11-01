UX Accessibility Designer
About You
Here at IKEA, we are a little excited to say the least! How would you like to be a pioneer in our worldwide organisation, with a focus purely on digital accessibility in design for the many people?
At IKEA, we care deeply, and with your knowledge and expertise, we can break new ground together! Each time a customer meets IKEA at any customer meeting point - digitally or physically, that meeting represents an opportunity to represent IKEA as a whole. We want people who can take the responsibility of serving everyone equally regardless of their abilities very seriously and with an understanding of scale towards the billions of customers who should always look forward to their next visit to IKEA.
We want you to be extremely passionate about digital accessibility and invested in the interest of all co-workers in this topic with a very high entrepreneurial spirit. Falling in love with problems and not solutions is a major success factor for this job. Our 12 franchisees across 60 markets are depending on the guidance that you will create. So, being service-minded about user outcomes is a must as well as being respectful to the needs of stakeholders.
About the Job
We are the team that delivers the digital capabilities needed for the Retail Concept Business of IKEA as a franchisor. We are a group of highly entrepreneurial IKEA enthusiasts that provide modern solutions, tools, and frames to all of IKEA to elevate and harmonize the global digital footprint of this iconic home furnishing retailer. It means that we are responsible for the digital experiences and technical enablers across retail experiences, brand & marketing, learning, and development which cover IKEA.com, IKEA.net, Skapa, Visa, Knowledge Graph, Learning Solutions, SEO, Domain, and Modular Content.
We think that everyone, we mean everyone, has a natural right to enjoy the benefits of technology. In this job, you will be leading and guiding to ensure that the design of all customer experiences is accessible. You will work on frames and tools that deliver accessibility in close collaboration with Accessibility Engineers, Content Specialists, Product Leaders, and more. You will be enabling more than 3 billion customers around the globe to experience digital solutions regardless of their abilities.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills, and experiences would be valuable:
Demonstrable experience with accessibility of digital products.
A naturally empathetic mind that can combine an analytical and emotional approach that allows you to break down complex information, organize it, and present it in a clear and engaging way.
Advanced and practical hands-on knowledge of WCAG 2.1 AA Standards in customer-facing digital products.
Proficient and demonstrable experience in Figma.
In-person experience of research and testing with people with disabilities and inclusive design for customer-facing websites and apps.
Proficient English-language skills with the ability to cater to non-native audiences with storytelling skills.
A solid portfolio that demonstrates your ability to design impactful experiences.
The ability to build trusting relationships and long-term partnerships with stakeholders at all levels.
Being able to create journey maps, experience flows, and wireframes are natural expectations for this job, as well as data literacy and digital UX patterns.
Workshop facilitation skills that can create a lasting impact and produce tangible results.
Experience working for, or with, an IKEA company. Alternatively, a great passion for IKEA and the home furnishing business.
We are on a journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing retailer in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question, and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together, we can do great things!
This role is full-time and based in Malmö. It sits in the Digital Capability Area of Retail Concept and reports to the UX Manager.
Interested? Submit your CV, in English, by 11th November 2023.
On this occasion, please note that we do have a preferred candidate for this role.
