UX - Designer [Startup]
2023-09-05
Job Description
Are you interested in taking part in developing an award-winning art-tech startup on the mission of offering the world the most customizable products of all time?
We are blankt and we are now looking for a UX-designer to become part of our core (dream) team. A full-time position is on the table. The idea is to start with Arbetspraktik or another type of internship for 1 month. A full-time position is on the table.
About the role
At blankt, we strongly believe in "best ideas win" so forget about hierarchies.
We also believe in freedom with responsibility so forget about micro-management.
Did we mention that we like quick decision-making? Otherwise sorry, we are not good with formalities (did you see what we did there?).
In this role, you will be given the opportunity to tackle a wide range of fun challenges by joining a small team consisting of passionate groundbreakers driven by the ambition to develop the next big thing.
Skills & Requirements
Prototyping, wireframing, user flows, mockups.
Experience with Figma.
Eligable for "Arbetspraktik" or other type of internship.
Where?
At our main office in Solna.
To apply, please send an email with your cv to us: Arman@blankt.com
Don't hesitate to write to us if you have any questions regarding blankt and/or regarding this job.
About blankt
In today's E-commerce landscape, businesses grapple with fulfilling product design needs across various platforms. blankt offers a unified SaaS solution, encompassing everything from AI-assisted product designs to seamless integration of a design engine onto their websites, enabling consumers to customize products. This delivers a cost-efficient and time-saving solution for E-coms.
Even though we've only just launched, we've already achieved significant milestones that have the Blankt team very excited about our future. Some of these achievements include:
Securing one of the world's largest e-commerces as a customer.
Winning "The Best Young Business Idea" award in Solna, Stockholm.
Receiving early-stage investment from one of Europe's leading entrepreneurs, in addition to ongoing discussions with international VC firms.
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-05
E-post: arman@blankt.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

blankt Group AB
https://blankt.com/
