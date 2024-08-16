Utvecklare med fokus på infrastruktur
Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Your role
Our team is one of several managing our software development services within Saab surveillance. Our solutions shall be designed to be deployed in several different locations. The team also manage Artifactory and Vault solutions.
As a Senior DevOps, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining features & services in the software development environment. You will work closely with other DevOps teams to provide efficient CI/CD pipelines for the customer product development teams.
The main tasks in this role are:
* Containerize and orchestrate our software factory platform tools such as Jenkins, GitLab, and other CI/CD tools
* Work closely with other DevOps teams to ensure that our pipelines meet the requirements for development and testing
* Develop and maintain services and features for automated management of software development tools
* Continuously research and explore new tools and technologies to improve software factory efficiency and effectiveness
Your profile
We seek a talented, and senior DevOps Engineer with a strong background in Kubernetes orchestration and containerized solutions. And we therefore see that you have:
* Familiarity with programming, containerization (e.g., Docker/Podman), and DevOps practices
* Experience with Kubernetes or other container orchestration tools
* Knowledge of (cloud) platforms and services
* Familiarity with scripting languages such as Bash, Python and Golang
* Knowledge of Linux/Unix-based systems and infrastructure.
* Experience with other DevOps tools such as Git, Jenkins, and Ansibel
* Excellent communication and collaboration skills in both English and Swedish
We search a motivated individual with a passion for platform and container services and a desire to work in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
