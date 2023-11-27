Utv ing perovskit solceller / Dev Eng perovskite solar cells
2023-11-27
Job Title: Engineer- Development II - Perovskite solar cell development
Reports To: Head of R&D Perovskite, European Technology Center
First Solar reserves the right to offer you a role most applicable to your experience and skillset.
Basic Job Functions:
Perform material and device research to enhance thin film solar cell performance and stability and to reduce manufacturing cost.
Responsible for projects or functions that are enablers to department goals and deliverables.
Plan, execute and characterize development engineering experiments in the laboratory and manufacturing environment.
Applies statistical and engineering methods to optimize organizational effectiveness. Improves methods for use by others.
Education/Experience:
Master's Degree in an engineering discipline or similar technical discipline and 3 years of relevant technical experience or 2 years of experience as a Development Engineer I at First Solar.
Ph.D. in an engineering discipline or similar technical discipline, without prior technical work experience.
Required Skills/Competencies:
• Experience from perovskite solar cells and / or thin-film processing.
• Experience from statistical process analysis, preferably using JMP and preferably within an R&D setting. Experience from perovskite solar cells and materials characterization is advantageous.
• Comprehensive understanding of functional business units core area.
• Skills and hands-on experience in execution of experiments in laboratory or manufacturing environment.
• Analytical skills to interpret data and derive conclusions.
• Ability to make and execute detailed plans to achieve objectives with strong sense of ownership.
• Good communication skills across organizations.
Essential Responsibilities:
Identify opportunities for improvement in solar cell efficiency, material selection and process/equipment design through engineering, scientific or empirical methods.
Apply state of the art techniques for material analysis, statistical analysis of data or execution/planning of experiments. Develop a work plan that can address problems with well understood solution paths.
May be responsible to determine and evaluate material specification for improved performance. May be responsible to determine and evaluate tool/equipment specifications.
Effective communicator with internal and external partners and customers. Effective team member that can support cross-functional projects and take ownership of sub-deliverables.
May train, mentor and manage junior associates.
Complies with Company's Environmental, Quality, Safety or any other policies that have been enforced.
Other duties as assigned.
Job description subject to change at any time.
Reporting Relationships:
• Reports to Head of R&D, Evolar AB / European Technology Center
• May have direct reports
Job location:
The job is located to Uppsala, Sweden
