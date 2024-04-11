Utilities Technician
2024-04-11
We are looking for a dedicated Utilities Technician to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our passionate Maintenance team based in Västerås. By joining us, you will be a key player in contributing to building one of the first large scale European battery factories.
About the job
We are currently seeking a skilled Utilities Technician to join our team and play a crucial role in ensuring the reliability, efficiency, and safety of our utilities equipment. As a Utilities Technician at Northvolt, you will be responsible for the execution of maintenance on utilities equipment in our factory, with a focus on achieving targets of reliability, cost-effectiveness, and safety. You will interface with operators, technicians, and other production personnel to understand and communicate improvements, perform preventive maintenance, troubleshoot issues, and contribute to maintenance program optimization. In this team we also have an open position for a utilties technician with a focus on dehumidifiers, so that is something that the role can develop to in the future if you don't possess those skills at the moment.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Install, maintain, and repair all utilities equipment to ensure proper functioning and reliability.
Perform preventive maintenance on utilities equipment to prevent breakdowns and ensure optimal performance.
Manage the BMS to monitor and control utilities equipment effectively.
Responsible for managing SLAs within the utilities discipline, ensuring compliance and optimizing performance.
Contribute to the development and maintenance of a safe work environment by following safety protocols and procedures.
The person we are looking for is flexible, curios and eager to learn. Additionally, we see that you have a strong safety mindset and want to create a great work environment. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, friendliness, grit and a sense of humour.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Please note that any applications submitted via email or direct messaging will not be considered.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
Three years industrial gymnasium or similar.
Two years experience in maintenance or similar work
Fluency in English
Elementary computer literacy (Word, PowerPoint, Excel)
Hot Work certificate
Bonus points for:
Specialization in dehumidifiers
Experience and interest in manufacturing industry
Fluency in other languages (Japanese, Swedish, Chinese, French)
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Northvolt Labs AB
https://northvolt.com/
Lugna Gatan 20
)
