At Galderma we're unique and we embrace difference.
Whether it's the unique breadth of our integrated offering that covers Aesthetics, Consumer, and Prescription products; or our commitment to recognising and rewarding people for the contribution they make - working here isn't like anywhere else.
At Galderma, we actively give our teams reasons to believe in our ambition to become the leading dermatology company in the world. With us, you have the ultimate opportunity to gain new and challenging work experiences and create an unparalleled, direct impact.
Job Title: Utilities Engineer
Location: Uppsala
Galderma Uppsala is looking for a Utilities Engineer. The Utilities Engineer ensures that the site's utility systems are built, commissioned, and qualified, managed, maintained, and performs according to Galderma specifications and regulatory demands within medical device and pharmaceuticals.
The Utilities Engineer will manage WFI (Water For Injection), PW (Purified Water), Clean Steam, Clean Compressed Air and Process Gases, Cooling Water, Plant steam, and Compressed Air systems used in Galderma's production. He/she will planning routine testing and maintenance activities. Work close with utility technicians and provide guidance when needed.
Key Tasks
*
Participate in the system design and installation of utility systems in Galderma's manufacturing plant.
*
Undertake ongoing maintenance, monitoring and troubleshooting of utility systems.
*
Involved in the planning and implementation of system upgrades or expansions to meet the changing needs of production.
*
Ensure that utility systems comply with regulations and maintain accurate documentation, conduct audits prepare reports and participate in regulatory inspections
*
Develop contingency plans and strategies to address utility related emergencies to ensure minimal downtime and business continuity
*
Work with with the various departments and teams within the manufacturing plant
Skills & Qualifications
*
Engineering Degree or equivalent career experience
*
Works with utilities in pharma/medical devices industry preferred but can also consider candidates working with food or chemical manufacturing Knowledge of Good Manufacturing process
*
Professional level Swedish and English is necessary as reports are in both Swedish and English
*
Practical experience with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), Commissioning & Qualification (performing tests, writing protocols and reports), and Deviations and CAPA
*
Experience with ERP systems (e.g. SAP, M3) a plus
What we offer in return
You will be working with a highly innovative team involved in maintaining and improving current systems. In addition, the planned plant expansion means that there is an opportunity to participate in the design and installation of completely new utilities systems.
You will be working with a global dermatology company with operations in 90 countries. The Uppsala site is also Galderma's global centre for our aesthetics business and has operations in product development, manufacturing and marketing. We offer an opportunity to work in a dynamic and international environment where personal and professional development is encouraged. We are located along the river Fyrisån, 10 minutes by bike from Uppsala Central Station.
Next Steps
*
If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
*
The next step is a virtual conversation with the hiring manager
*
The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
Not Specified
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-19
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "JR005831".
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Q-Med AB (org.nr 556258-6882)
Galderma
Galderma althea.diazsul@galderma.com Jobbnummer
7861117