User Researcher for our EdTech, Binogi (Stockholm)

User Researcher to join our EdTech, Binogi (Stockholm)
We are on the lookout for a User Researcher (part-time to begin with) to empower Binogi's development teams and customers through insightful, user-centered research. If you are deeply passionate about understanding user needs, innovative in your research approaches, and results-driven, this might just be the perfect opportunity for you!
As a User Researcher, you will become a vital part of a cohesive and productive team, engaging in a wide array of research activities from competitive analysis to usability testing. Your insights will be critical, offering immediate feedback and direction. You will have the chance to blend your expertise in various research methodologies to support Binogi's mission, collaborating closely with designers, product managers, and developers.
You will be tasked with conducting in-depth user interviews, executing detailed usability studies, and designing custom research tailored to the needs of our business. Your role will be pivotal in ensuring our digital products are accessible and user-friendly, particularly for individuals with disabilities, by adhering to the latest accessibility standards and guidelines.We work in a dynamic, agile environment that emphasises improvement, automation, and efficiency. We believe in supporting each other, continuously enhancing our skills, and making decisions swiftly and effectively.
We are seeking a candidate with a couple of years experience in user research, an eye for detail, and a commitment to creating exceptional user experiences. If this describes you, we would love to hear from you!
Main requirements
• Experience in designing, conducting and analysing various user research studies such as interviews, surveys, usability tests, and field studies, to gather meaningful user insights and drive business objectives.
• Skilled in interpreting and implementing feedback to improve product design and functionality.
• Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams, including design, product management, marketing, and development, to align research activities with business needs.
• Commitment to promoting accessibility in digital products, with a thorough understanding of accessibility standards and guidelines.
• Fluent spoken and written English and Swedish, and strong communication skills to clearly articulate insights and recommendations.
The company, Binogi (https://www.binogi.com/),
creates educational animated videos and interactive quizzes, tailored to the school curriculum in each country. Students, teachers, and parents can learn, play and be inspired through Binogi's web and mobile apps.
We are a passionate company who believe that knowledge should be shared, we strive to be the students first choice when it comes to learning tools. We are visionaries and don't take anything for granted. We always seek to improve by constantly building, measuring and learning. Our company culture can be summarised as very familiar, very caring and flexible, we take good care of our employees!
We embrace diversity and equal opportunity in a serious way. We are committed to building our team so that we represent a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The more inclusive we are, the better our work will be.
