User researcher
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-06-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Paradox Interactive AB (publ) i Stockholm
, Malmö
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about games, research, and how to best combine the two? Then come join the User Research team at Paradox Interactive and help us make our games better!
Paradox's User Research team does user experience research for all our games, both developed and published by Paradox. As a User Researcher, you will be responsible for conducting a variety of research activities.
Your research will support the decision-making of our game developers. Your work will be critical in helping us understand the needs and behaviours of our users.
You will also get to take an active role in developing our methodology, testing environment, and help us build one of the best User Research teams in the industry. Our current UR team consists of eight people.
What you will do:
Own and deliver the operational execution of our user research projects
Coordinate with other researchers, designers, producers and developers to address research related issues
Identify and prioritize the research methodologies that will best support the game team's goals
Translate findings into actionable insights and communicate these to game teams and other stakeholders at Paradox Interactive
What we are looking for:
Experience with user research, service design, experimental psychology, cognitive psychology, human-computer interaction, or equivalent
Having worked with a wide range of qualitative research methods such as - such as playtesting, interviews, surveys, focus groups, diary studies etc.
Comfortable coordinating clients, other researchers, and participants simultaneously when conducting research
Experience in Quantitative Research
Excellent written and spoken communication skills (English)
2-3 years relevant experience in games industry
Strong personal interest in gaming and market trends
On a personal level you're passionate about helping others succeed. You find communication with people of different professions (game design, production, marketing) inspiring and you have a strong sense of self-leadership. You enjoy the balancing act between conducting sound research and delivering objective, actionable results with tight time-frames, and don't mind challenging established views.
You'll work alongside designers, developers, and fellow researchers to ensure games are fun, intuitive, and engaging-because we believe the best games are made when players are part of the process.
Practical information
Scope: Full time and permanent
Reports to: User Research manager
Location: This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
If you think that this description matches your background, we highly encourage you to apply as soon as possible as we will interview candidates continuously for this position. In your application, please show us why your previous experiences and skills would work for this role and why you are interested in working at Paradox. If you don't match all the requirements, please demonstrate how your passion, attitude and interest in Paradox might compensate for this. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Paradox Interactive AB (publ)
(org.nr 556667-4759)
Magnus Ladulåsgatan 4 (visa karta
)
118 66 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Paradox Interactive AB Jobbnummer
9377402