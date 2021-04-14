User Researcher - Qapital Insight AB (publ) - Marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
User Researcher
Qapital Insight AB (publ) / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-14
Qapital is looking for a User Researcher to join our team. This is a chance to work on a product that has already helped users save more than $1 Billion towards their financial goals. You will have a key role in getting us closer to our customers and help us delight our users.
When you join Qapital, you will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic fintech environment where you are encouraged to voice your opinions and take part in the decision-making.
In this role you will:
Be the driving force in establishing and implementing a research strategy as well as what tools to use.
Tap into what our users love and integrate user insights into our product development process.
Work closely with the product team to identify research objectives as well as come up with your own.
Listen, observe, and ask the right kinds of questions to gather insights that can be turned into actionable ideas.
Communicate your research findings to the larger team.
Skills & Requirements
At least 5 years of actual experience doing UX research.
Experience working within consumer-facing products, ideally an app.
You are passionate about understanding consumers and know how to translate their needs into useful actionables for the product team.
You know how to connect with users and have a solid understanding for when and how to apply different research methods.
It's a plus if you have:
A background in both design and data.
A degree in Cognitive Science, Human Computer Interaction, Behavioural Science or a similar field.
About Qapital
Qapital is a new kind of banking experience that empowers people to maximize their happiness by saving, spending, and investing with their goals in mind. By blending behavioral science with technology, Qapital provides people with the tools they need to make managing money easy and fun. Qapital has over 2 million users and 100K+ 5-star ratings. It's been named "Most Innovative App of the Year" by Google and "Best App for Savings" by Apple.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
