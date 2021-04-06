User Experience (ux) Writer, Ba Ikea Home Smart - Ikea Of Sweden AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Älmhult

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB

Ikea Of Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Älmhult2021-04-06BA IKEA Home smart is a new Business Area within IKEA Range, where our entire product range is developed for customers all over the world. We drive the digital transformation of the IKEA range, improving and transforming existing businesses and developing new ones to bring smart products to the many people. We are just getting started, are you ready to join us?In the UX Team, we are looking for people that are passionate about creating innovative solutions and a great user experience. This is a team of energetic and friendly team players, who are driven and committed to delivering great results in a dynamic environment. We have a high entrepreneurial drive, always stretching boundaries, challenging what already exists and always strive to develop better products and digital solutions. We love the diversity of human nature and we hope that you do, too.Do you believe that words should be designed just as carefully as pixels in digital interfaces? Then, read on!We are looking for a UX Writer that appreciates Design Thinking that will write and rewrite copy for our digital interfaces until all is perfect in - especially our ever-growing IKEA Home smart App. You will have control over all user-facing words through our products. This will occasionally include user manuals that complement our connected smart products.Most of the work will be aligning closely with UX Designers, Engineers, Legal and Business. As our first UX Writer, you will build on the IKEA Tone of Voice and will have a chance to shape our style guides, impact our Design System and create amazing workflows that make your everyday life easier in each sprint. Inclusivity is one of the main tenets of what we do and the copy you write will support a very wide range of people in the world. That's why we are looking for individuals that recognize their own biases and understand ethical challenges of communicating with millions.Your work will be:Writing Microcopy for Instructions, Notifications, and CTAs through the whole appMake sure that this language aligns with IKEA Tone of Voice and technical termsTirelessly improve copy through data and insightImprove ways of working through systematic improvementsThe position is placed in Älmhult. If you are having questions regarding the process contact Recruitment Specialist Maria Fröberg Larsson +46 (0)766 190 996. Please send us your application - CV and letter of motivation - in English. Last day for application is April 25th.GROWING TOGETHER IKEA of Sweden is a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people". We give down-to-earth, straightforward people the possibility to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles. We offer this position in a fast paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of challenges and development opportunities.Varaktighet, arbetstidRegular Regular2021-04-06Further details about terms and conditions will be covered in employment contract.Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06IKEA of Sweden AB5674479