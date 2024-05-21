User Experience Designer
IKEA is on a constant journey towards creating a better everyday life for the many people by continuously reinventing ourselves to grow, develop and meet our customer's needs. We are transforming our digital capabilities to bring core business processes, people, data and technology together as an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company. Our journey requires passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a real difference.
Inter IKEA Group unites three key areas: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and to make it more accessible. You will be part of the Data & Technology organization within Range Operations.
At IKEA, we have a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, there are opportunities to learn new skills and the goal is always "to create a better everyday life for the many people". We give down-to-earth, straightforward people the possibility to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles. We offer this position in a fast-paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of challenges and development opportunities.
Job Description
We're on the lookout for a UX Designer who is curious and natural talents in systematic thinking. Your ability to work in a collaborative environment and jump into existing product processes is just as important as your UX design skills, so bring your teamwork A-game!
As a UX Designer in Range, you'll be working alongside some of the world's most talented designers, engineers, and product managers, influencing product decisions in a data and user-centric approach and translating the IKEA vision into reality through your UX design contributions. You'll be a strategic thinker, always looking at the big picture, while also paying attention to every detail to ensure we're delivering quality and intuitive digital experiences for our customers of all levels of use.
You will be joining a team that lives and breathes collaboration! We love to bounce ideas off one another and build on each other's strengths to create even better products.
About the job
As a user experience designer, you will lead the design of experiences for digital products that serve IKEA co-workers, suppliers, and customers.
You'll be working on a product called Förena. Its main purpose is to plan, budget and order communication content. You'll be responsible for experience of ordering and management communication. It is a central value stream for IKEA. This is managed by a constellation of products that enable users from IKEA's business areas to plan, budget and order content such as images, motion media, and 3D models. This ordered content is what attracts, activates, and converts IKEA customers. This role is an important pillar of our product strategy where UX will interact with business, production flow and finally availability to the markets.
You'll be part of a cross functional team working closely with product managers, developers and other designers collaborating on new product development and improving existing solutions.
About you
We are looking for an experienced UX Designer that can design intuitive experiences for internal and external digital products. Has strong experience conducting user research studies and documenting their findings. You'll be working closely with stakeholders from Business, Technology, and Subject Matter Experts and will arrange workshops and research sessions, when necessary. You are passionate about creating high value experiences for the end users. Have a drive to solve problems and create impactful experiences. You will ensure that the end-user experiences are world-class and deliver towards user outcomes as agreed with Business Owners and Product Leaders.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experiences would be valuable:
You have a proven track record of designing experiences for launched digital products.
Have experience working with user research, facilitating workshops and wireframing of interaction patterns.
Interaction Design experience and experience using lean UX principles.
Minimum 3 years of experience with digital products that are easy to use.
Figma knowledge at expert level.
Nice to have experience working with react in Figma.
Experienced on working with design systems.
Good English language skills with the ability to cater to non-native audiences.
Experienced with Heuristics.
The ability to build trusting relationships and long-term partnerships with stakeholders at all levels.
Interaction Design or similar higher-level design education.
Additional information
This role is full-time and based in Älmhult with business trips to Malmö. Travelling based on business needs might be necessary. It sits in the UX team and reports to the UX Manager Emanuel Milievi.
