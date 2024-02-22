User Experience Designer
2024-02-22
Ignite the Future of Education as a User Experience Designer at Kognity
Are you passionate about revolutionizing education? Do you have a talent for creating delightful user experiences? Join us at Kognity and be a driving force behind the evolution of education as our next User Experience Designer.
Why Kognity is the place to be:
Educational Innovation: Be a part of a trailblazing EdTech company committed to reshaping the future of learning. Your designs will directly contribute to creating impactful solutions that enhance the educational experience for teachers and students.
User-Centric Approach: Your work will empower educators, engage students, and make a lasting impact on the education landscape.
Collaborative Culture: Work alongside a passionate team of Designers, Engineers and Product Managers, dedicated to leveraging technology to radically improve learning.
Career Growth: Seize the chance to grow professionally in a dynamic environment. We invest in our team members' development, providing resources and opportunities for continuous learning and advancement.
Responsibilities:
Design and deliver seamless user experiences by driving the end-to-end design flow (Discovery, Solution Design and Evaluation.)
Play a key role in revolutionizing our design function; Design system, Information Architecture, metrics, Content & Typography guidelines, and Design principles.
Conduct research to truly understand our users and inform wider product decisions; interviewing, prototyping, workshops, and validation.
Requirements:
A track record of successfully designing and delivering customer-facing digital products.
UX research experience; Proficiency in user research techniques, qualitative/quantitative data, user testing, interviewing and consolidating.
Visual & Interaction Design; Experience using typography, icons, illustrations, buttons, colours, and layouts to create visually appealing interfaces.
Technical Skills: You'll need to be well-versed in UX tools and technologies; examples include Figma, MixPanel, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
Interview process
Discovery Call with a Recruiter: A friendly chat with a Recruiter to explore if the role is your perfect match.
Portfolio discussion: A 60-minute discussion based on two of your recent projects with our design team.
Case study collab: A 90-minute collaborative design task with two of our UX Designers.
Values Interview: Share your journey by engaging in a lively discussion about your experiences, aligning them with the heartbeat of our company values.
Leadership discussion: Elevate the excitement with a chat with a member of our leadership team. It's the ultimate chance to understand our vision.
Our Values
We maximise progress - We're not just dreamers; we're doers! We dive deep, reflect, and craft strategies that propel us toward our vision. If it means maximum progress, we make it happen, no holding back!
We take ownership - We take initiative and solve problems we see.
We drive customer value - Success for our customers drives our progress. We create customer value in everything we do.
We are transparent - No secrets, no mysteries. We're the open book of opinions and feedback. Radical transparency is our thing, and we're not shy about sharing information far and wide. Let the truth shine!
We take care of ourselves and each other - We work hard and passionately. We also prioritise our well-being and that of our colleagues. We think long-term.
Benefits
Flexible working; Work in a way that fits around your personal life.
Truly Hybrid - work from anywhere in Sweden or our Stockholm office.
Home office allowance of 5,000 SEK to create a comfortable remote work environment.
ITP Pension Plan with Nordnet
Yearly budget of 5,000 SEK to spend on health-related services.
Learning and Development budget of 4,000 SEK every year.
30 days of paid vacation every year
Full pay sick leave starting on day 1
MacBook, iPhone as work equipment
