Use Case Management Coordinator
2025-04-24
Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
At TRATON Group, Use Case Management and Benchmark plays a critical role in technical product planning, ensuring that we continue to deliver world-leading vehicles that offer the highest customer value. Through continuous identification and tracking of TRATON product properties, this function manages vehicle use case scenarios across various applications and markets, while benchmarking against competitors to support strategic product development.
This role sits at the core of our property-driven development approach and involves several key areas: benchmarking and competitor analysis, press test evaluations, use case management, coordination of product property activities, and customer value mapping. As a Use Case Management Coordinator, you will contribute to the development of a unified and strategic way of working with vehicle properties across brands.
Job Responsibilities
As a Use Case Management Coordinator, you will be part of the global TRATON Use Case Management and Benchmark team. Your mission will be to create alignment across TRATON brands in how we define, track, and work with use cases and vehicle properties. You will coordinate cross-brand property management efforts and facilitate a shared working model where all Brand Identity Development (BID) functions can collaborate efficiently-using common tools, methods, and processes.
You will be responsible for supporting property gap analyses across brands and help ensure that these findings feed into our value flows and product strategies. A key part of your role will be to act as a liaison between different functions, including Global Product Management (GPM) and BID teams, to further develop and harmonize our global approach to use case and property-driven development. Your work will directly influence how we translate customer needs into technical excellence.
Who You Are
• Outgoing and collaborative, with natural leadership qualities
• Driven and committed, with a strong personal sense of responsibility
• A team player who thrives in a cross-functional and international context
• Adaptable and calm in the face of change or unexpected challenges
• Technically curious, with a good understanding of complete vehicle systems
• Experience in project or object leadership is a plus
• Familiarity with vehicle properties and product planning is highly valued
• Comfortable communicating fluently in English (Swedish is a plus)
• Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build bridges across brands and departments
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
We drive collaboration, technical clarity, and customer focus through structured use case and property management. Join us and be part of shaping the vehicles of tomorrow.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-08. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact recruiting manager Piotr Lewandowski at +46 700811023 or Associate Senior Engineer Conny Holmberg at 08-553 833 17
We look forward to your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE
