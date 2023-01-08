Uptime Senior Buyer
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Do you enjoy working in an agile and challenging environment with high focus on the customer? Do you want to drive changes and bring innovations in a multicultural environment? Do you embrace continuous improvements and enjoy working in teams? Are you self-driven, service minded and target oriented?
Well, then you should apply today. We at Volvo Group Trucks Purchasing are looking for a Senior Buyer in the Uptime & Adaptation team and we need you.
What is our offer to you?
Volvo mission is to drive prosperity in the transport industry and one of the foundation stone is the customer success! Fulfilling customers' demands rapidly and keep our promises by having their product up and running during its complete life cycle is exiting but might be also a true challenge. That requires a change in mindset and to be innovative, capturing creative supply solutions on the market as well as driving it together with our preferred suppliers.
Typically, we need to challenge design, conventional purchasing methods and manufacturing technologies so that customers get their product quickly after they order. To do this, we need to reinforce the cross-functional collaboration and strengthen the interaction with our key stakeholders. As such, the Senior Uptime Buyer will lead cross-functional work activities related to Uptime globally, aiming to improve our efficiency.
Are you ready to take the ride and embrace the challenge?
This is your mission
As Uptime Senior Buyer, you will be responsible for a purchasing portfolio of parts delivered to Volvo warehouses globally. You will be leading the purchasing activities on your scope with all internal and external stakeholders to ensure the customers maximum satisfaction.
Your main responsibilities are:
Manage your Uptime portfolio
Build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers in order to secure the best QDCF-TSR performance
Highlight improvement opportunities and drive negotiations
Drive supply chain optimization (SCO), low performance supplier improvement activities
Manage risk mitigation and crisis activities
Lead Performance Reviews with suppliers and contribute to Business Review Meetings with suppliers (BRMs)
Propose resourcing activities if needed; drive activities related to the supplier switch
Own and develop the global Segment Business Plans
Scout and seek for the best suppliers plus bring creative and innovative solutions on this segment on the whole value chain (challenge design, sourcing & contract, procurement)
Build and maintain a strong relationship with internal cross-functional stakeholders such as Service Market Logistics, Commodity and Project buyers, Spare Part engineering, Brands, Quality etc.
As Senior Buyer Uptime, be an active member or lead cross-functional continuous improvement working groups
The ticket to ride
At Volvo Group we believe in the concept 'Hire for attitude, train for skills'. Therefore, what's most important to get the opportunity to join us on journey is that you have ability to motivate, engage and involve others with passion for innovation. Since the job is about customer success it is also important that you have business acumen, customer focus with a holistic view and ability to communicate with facts, to sell concepts and get desired support.
An important part of this job is to develop our organization, which is why strategic ability, service minded and target oriented approach plus integrity and trust based collaborations are your strengths. You have also demonstrated perseverance, positive mindset and analytical skills.
We also believe that you have:
Master degree in Business, Engineering, supply chain or related field
High effective written and verbal communication (English)
Experience negotiating and interacting internally and externally
Willingness to travel from occasionally to frequently based on ongoing activities
Don't hesitate to contact me if you have any questions or if you're curious to hear more about this opportunity:
Emmanuelle Jeanto, Head of Uptime Powertrain, +33 665890444
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Purchasing Jobbnummer
7319996