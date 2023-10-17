Unreal Engine C++ Developer for Metaverse
2023-10-17
You will be working in a close-knit multi-disciplinary team of 3D artists, game programmers, and engineers creating immersive virtual experiences where you bring the physical aspects via the latest sensing technologies into the digital experiences.
The team, you would be a part of, have broad experiences developing virtual and digital experiences as well as interactive experiences for a wide range of environments such as 360-degree projection rooms, large-scale LED and projection walls as well as AR and VR headsets.
Required qualifications:
• Ability to take lead in a team of experienced developers and artists.
• Extensive knowledge of Unreal Engine, C++, and blueprints.
• Good understanding of interaction design and user experience
• A good understanding of real-time graphics, performance, and optimizing content.
• Creative mind - Brings exciting ideas and new ways to wow people.
• An eye for both details and able to see the whole picture.
• Likes problem-solving and has the ability to think creatively and resolve technical challenges.
