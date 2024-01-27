Unlocking a world of opportunity, become our next EHS-engineer!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Arbetsmiljöjobb / Stockholm Visa alla arbetsmiljöjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to dive into a role that combines expertise in Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) with the excitement of being an integral part of daily production operations? If you are a seasoned professional or a rising star in the field, this is the opportunity you have been waiting for!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Within this organization, a strong commitment exists to enhance healthcare through rapid, accurate diagnostic testing. This dedicated mission propels the company forward each day as they work on scalable, innovative solutions to tackle the world's most intricate health challenges. Here the team members actively contribute throughout every stage of molecular diagnostics, from conceptualization to implementing testing innovations that positively impact patient outcomes across diverse settings. Joining this team provides an opportunity to make an immediate and significant difference on a global scale, all within an environment that encourages professional growth and development.
You are offered
As an EHS Engineer, your primary responsibility revolves around ensuring safety, maintaining optimal working conditions, and addressing environmental concerns. This dynamic role spans both production and laboratory environments, requiring your involvement in implementing preventive measures and actively managing ongoing EHS initiatives. What makes this position particularly exciting is its varied nature, offering you the opportunity to work in a global setting.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Actively gather information on new or updated laws and regulations related to the environment, workplace safety, and health. Ensure adherence to compliance standards.
• Provide support to operations in addressing EHS matters, overseeing actions and resolutions stemming from incidents, safety inspections, risk assessments, audits, etc.
• Take the lead in safety inspections and actively participate in the safety committee. Conduct risk assessments and various types of measurements related to the work environment.
• Continuously drive efforts to enhance the EHS management system, including the establishment and revision of site-wide and local work instructions, policies, and programs.
• Engage in comprehensive reporting, including communication with the USA headquarters.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Secondary degree in engineering or life science
• 1-2 years' experience in EHS or other relevant experience
• Knowledge of regulations, safety patrols, and risk assessments
• Fluent in english, both written and spoken
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from working in Life Science- laboratories and production.
• GMP knowledge
• Knowledge of LEAN production methodologies
• Previous experience as a safety representative is highly valued.
• Knowledge in swedish
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Coordination and collaboration, serving as a support function across various departments. Effective communication skills are crucial for interactions in meetings with management, protection committees, and other stakeholders
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
The recruitment process include tests, and if a potential employment offer is extended, security checks and drug tests will be conducted.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15101534". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8425125