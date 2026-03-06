Unleash Creativity in a Global Environment - Art Teacher to IES Jönköping
2026-03-06
Join our team as an Art Teacher for Years 3-6 at IES Jönköping!
Are you a creative and inspiring educator who wants to help our students find their own artistic voice? We are looking for an Art teacher for our Junior and Middle school who can turn the Art room into a place filled with color, imagination, and discovery. At IES Jönköping, we provide a structured and stimulating environment where the arts are valued as a vital part of a student's development.
This is a 100% substitute position (vikariat) for the 2026 academic year (or by agreement). The start date is flexible, but we are looking for someone to join us as soon as possible. There is also the possibility of a two-week handover period to work in parallel with the current teacher before they go on parental leave.
About the Role
We are an international school with 850 students from förskoleklass to Year 9. Our staff includes 130 employees from all over the world. As an Art teacher, you are responsible for planning and delivering lessons that spark curiosity and creativity. You will work closely with your department and will also act as a mentor for a group of approximately 15 students, coaching them through their personal and academic journey.
Who are we looking for?
We are seeking a confident and engaged leader who loves working with children in Years 3-6. Key qualifications include:
Qualified Teacher Status in Art for primary/middle school (or currently finishing your degree).
Experience teaching Years 3-6 is a plus.
Creative and structured - you can balance artistic freedom with clear lesson objectives.
A positive mindset and a willingness to contribute to school-wide activities and exhibitions.
We offer continuous coaching and a solid induction to ensure you thrive and grow in your role with us.
What we offer you
A supportive and transparent work environment with a strong leadership team lead by the Principal.
An international workplace where we help each other, share ideas, and have fun.
Clear routines and digital systems that allow you to focus on teaching and creativity.
Competitive salary, pedagogical lunches, and collective agreement with (ALMEGA).
Student Safety
The safety of our students is our top priority. The candidate who is offered the job will be required to undergo a police background check. We will also request three Bank-ID/verified references.
How to apply
Send your CV and a personal letter to: jobs.jonkoping@engelska.se
Please use only "ART 3-6 VIK" in the subject line.
Interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. The application deadline is March 27, 2026.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27
E-post: jobs.jonkoping@engelska.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), http://www.jonkoping.engelska.se
561 33 HUSKVARNA
Grundskola Jönköping År 1-9
Grundskola Jönköping År 1-9 Jobbnummer
