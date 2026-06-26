University Lecturer in Computational Social Science - temporary assignment
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2026-06-26
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We have the power of over 50,000 students and co-workers. Students who provide hope for the future. Co-workers who contribute to Linköping University meeting challenges of today. Our fundamental values rest on credibility, trust and security. By having the courage to think freely and innovate, our actions together, large and small, contribute to a better world. We look forward to receiving your application!
The position
Duties include assisting with teaching, mainly with marking at advanced level. Teaching within the Computational Social Science program is entirely in English.
The person we need
A master's degree with a focus on social sciences is required. Experience with quantitative methods and a background in computational social science are considered an asset.
Upon employment, the assessment will be based on the skills required to correctly and effectively support teaching and marking assignments.
Particular emphasis will be placed on the ability to carefully and consistently assess students' assignments according to given guidelines, as well as knowledge and understanding of the teaching content.
Teaching at the Institute of Analytical Sociology is conducted exclusively in English.
The workplace
The position is located in https://liu.se/en/organisation/liu/iei/ias
The employment
The scope is hourly, the start time for the employment is September 16th. The position is valid during the first half of the fall semester 2026.
Salary and employment benefits
More information about employee benefits is available https://liu.se/en/work-at-liu/employee-benefits.
Union representatives
Information about union representatives, see https://liu.se/en/work-at-liu/hjalp%20for%20sokande.
Application procedure
Apply for the position by clicking the "Apply" button below. Your application must reach Linköping University no later than August 4, 2026.
Applications and documents received after the date above will not be considered.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives - diversity enriches our work and helps us grow. Preserving everybody's equal value, rights and opportunities is a natural part of who we are. Read more about our work with: https://liu.se/en/article/lika-villkor/.
We look forward to receiving your application!
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Linköpings Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3096), https://liu.se/
581 83 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Linköpings Universitet Kontakt
HR-partner
Malin Thunström malin.thunstrom@liu.se +4613282583 Jobbnummer
9980784