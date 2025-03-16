Unity Developer
Are you passionate about creating a great gaming experience and developing a scalable product? Come help us build the best geography game! You will be a part of a team with huge impact, shaping the experience for our amazing 85 million players.
At GeoGuessr, we've been doing more than just making a game - we've created an experience that turns the world into a playground for the curious and knowledge-hungry, letting everyone explore in a fun and engaging way! During the last couple of years we have focused on building an incredible team, now just over 60 people, and craft new ways for our dedicated players to experience our fantastic geography games. As a Unity Developer at GeoGuessr, you'll play a central role in our exciting new initiatives and projects. You'll be part of a cross-functional team responsible for delivering our new mobile game. The team consists of six developers, a Game Lead, and four artists, all working closely together to ensure the success of our app. We've already seen the first signs of success and are now ready to take the next steps to make the new GeoGuessr app available to everyone! We believe you have experience solving creative challenges in a technically complex environment and enjoy the fast-paced journey of creating something new!
Responsibilities
Dive into all areas of game development and ensure smooth communication, especially regarding development progress and feedback response
Write and optimize code to create efficient and reusable systems and components
Continuously evaluate your work to adapt good programming patterns, and utilize SOLID principles
Ensure your work is easily understood and strive for simplicity in solutions over complicated implementations
Maintain and improve documentation
Continually develop your skills, engage in personal and professional growth that ultimately reflects on the output of the team
What We're Hoping You Bring:
3+ years of Unity game crafting in the mobile space.
At least one shipped mobile title to your name.
A deep understanding of Unity 3D and best practices.
An ever-burning curiosity, a zest for fun challenges and a hate-to-lose mentality.
Wait, there's more!
We're offering a package of perks to keep you charged up and ready to create wonders:
Daily breakfast and lunch at the office.
6 weeks of vacation, for a well-deserved rest
Pension and insurance as per IPT1 guidelines.
50,000 SEK education benefit.
5,000 SEK wellness allowance.
