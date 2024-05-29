Unity Developer
2024-05-29
Do you want to work with an app loved by kids all around the world? Toca Boca World (TBW) has millions (and millions) of users with more and more kids discovering the app every day. It's a live platform for true open-ended play, an ever-expanding space where kids can tell any story they like.
As a Unity Developer at Toca Boca, you would play an instrumental part in making TBW more stable and enabling new features to come. You will drive initiatives, lead sub-teams, contribute to the discussion of a long-term technical vision, and tackle legacy code.
What you'll be doing
In this role, you'll assume the responsibility of driving technical initiatives. Your role will involve understanding and enhancing legacy systems, reducing code complexity, and optimising it for efficiency. TBW has a strong and flourishing refactoring culture and you will be a key player in further enabling it.
This means your attention will also be dedicated to helping to ensure our code is written with high quality, while also simplifying the process of adding new tests. Continuing to transform our platform into a scalable foundation for accommodating new features and content will be another significant aspect of your role.
If you're someone who thrives on taking charge of technical challenges, optimising code, and facilitating knowledge transfer, we welcome you to join our team.
Is this you?
You're proficient in C# and Unity, with 5+ years of experience. You help foster a refactoring culture and can help guide others in doing it.
You've tackled diverse Unity projects across different companies. Complexity is your comfort zone; you're a master at breaking big tasks into manageable chunks.
Effective communication is your strength, making you a valued team player.
If you have experience with refactoring of large legacy code bases, that would be a plus.
You believe in the power of play!
This is us!
Play is in our DNA. At Toca Boca, we make playful, safe spaces where kids can have fun and feel free to be themselves. Over 60 million kids from all over the world play our games every month. Toca Boca World is our biggest game yet, with multiplayer game Toca Boca Days launching in select markets through 2024. Are you in? Let's play!
Good to know!
This position is full-time and based in our Stockholm office with a hybrid working model (part office, part working from home). You need to be located in Sweden as we are unable to support relocation or offer remote work. We apply a 6 month probationary period. As we're an international company, with over 20 nationalities working here, and millions of users all over the world, you have to be fluent in English. Your application should therefore be in English.
Toca Boca develops digital games that capture the power of play and that are filled with fun and silliness that kids around the world can instantly relate to. Since our first product launch in 2011, we have released 46 apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times the world over, making us the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Our products focus on sparking kids' creativity and imagination, creating opportunities for open-ended play.
With offices in Stockholm and San Francisco, Toca Boca is owned by Spin Master Corp., a global children's entertainment company that creates, designs and manufactures a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Ersättning
