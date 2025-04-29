Unit Manager Clutch & Propeller shaft - Driveline Components
2025-04-29
Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
At Driveline Components, we develop driveline component solutions for the TRATON Group. Join us on our mission to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions!
We are now looking for a Unit Manager for our Clutch & Propeller Shaft Unit, as the current manager is moving on to a new role.
Job Responsibilities
We offer an exciting opportunity to lead product development in a key area of the driveline. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams across the TRATON Group and expand your leadership skills within a supportive and innovative environment.
The unit's main responsibility is the design and testing of clutches and propeller shafts for all our drivelines, including the electrical clutch actuator (ECA). You will lead a team of 15 skilled engineers and be part of the section management team, which includes four unit managers, a senior technical advisor, and the section manager.
You will be welcomed by a supportive and experienced team, where collaboration and knowledge sharing are part of the daily work culture. You are expected to set structure and direction for a diversely composed team med olika roller såsom designers, test engineers, product owners och scrum masters.
Who You Are
You hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, or have equivalent experience in product development. You are fluent in English. Knowledge of Swedish, Portuguese, or German is considered a merit.
You are a collaborative and grounded leader who supports, motivates, and coaches your team. You have a few years of experience as a manager and are comfortable leading in an international and cross-functional environment. A strong customer focus and the ability to drive continuous development are key to succeeding in this role.
This Is Us
You will lead a newly formed team of 15 engineers with a mix of backgrounds, experiences, and roles. The team includes both junior and senior colleagues, and your key challenge will be to build team spirit, provide clarity, and drive efficient ways of working.
You will be part of a section management team of six members - two based in Sweden and two in Munich. We support each other in everyday leadership and strive to continuously improve how we work and grow our people.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including access to Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and training opportunities, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include access to our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result-based bonus, flexible working hours, and company car leasing.
We also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes. Please apply as soon as possible. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role. If you have questions or would like more information, please contact Thomas Landsherr, Section Manager, +49 / 160 / 901 794 91 or Olle Lundvall, Acting Manager for the unit Clutch & Propeller shaft, +46 8 553 85326.
