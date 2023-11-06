Unit Lead Engineer - Data Platform Architecture And Engineering, Aiad
2023-11-06
Company Description
H&M Group is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organization delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands. We are accelerating digitalization and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M Group.
Job Description
Develop an engineering and architectural strategy to build, integrate and optimize the overall data ecosystem environment, function and capabilities for H&M to maximize business value. Key responsibilities include: developing, maintaining and advancing the data ecosystem architecture, strategy and roadmaps to ensure they underpin business needs for agility, cost and stability. This effort is also responsible for defining the direction for engineering, implementing and supporting the improvement of developer efficiency through tooling, processes and content and governing the use of common platforms (e.g., data environments, APIs).
The leader in this role will lead the strategy, design, development and implementation of driving toward a 100% cloud native solutions. S/he will work across AIAD teams to build a cohesive engineering strategy, develop modern cloud architectures, define engineering and best processes and work closely with all data initiatives.
Define a comprehensive multi-year data platform and services roadmap for AIAD
Establish an end-state vision where cloud-native applications seamlessly produce and consume data in near-real time.
Partner with business leaders in defining current and future state business architecture
Define and automate end-to-end architecture governance processes for technology initiatives
Lead programs that aid in developing an engineering-mindset across the organization
Develop inner-source capabilities for core platforms
Build H&M as a data powerhouse of talent, innovation across the globe.
Responsible for developing a forward-looking global technology and Engineering strategy that advances the business needs for agility, cost and stability
Maintains a comprehensive view of current and forecast technology economics, and the impact from targeted investments defined in the roadmap
Demonstrates technology thought leadership with respect to the key technologies and practices adopted, challenging status quo to position H&M to compete in an era of increased competition and digital disruption
Keeps a comprehensive and up-to-date view of the technology landscape, including trends, opportunities, best practices, and our standing, capabilities, and performance compared to both direct competitors and similar industries and organizations
Fosters productive business relationships and build strong sponsorship of the technology architecture and roadmap
Responsible for transforming governance from an after-thought to a fully-automated and integrated function within the entire software engineering pipeline
Implements and governs key architectural processes and telemetry to provide a measured view of quality, accountability, and reusability while adhering to H&M's specific global and external industry standards
Provides leadership within global and regional architecture forums, ensuring the reference architecture and roadmap are informed by practical requirements
Maintains comprehensive data platform roadmaps, encompassing application and related infrastructure services, in an online, searchable repository, as defined by global standard
Act as the focal point for Data leaders in knowing, understanding and synthesizing external cloud landscape.
Provide vision, leadership and direction for external cloud services and capabilities related to data platform across H&M. Ensure organizational effectiveness/accountability, global optimizations, and superior products / services within an environment of continuous learning & growth
Ultimate accountability for a robust external cloud data services. This includes driving excellence in engineering capabilities, automation, monitoring, risk mitigation, compliance and culture.
Evaluate opportunities and enable measurable improvements quickly and best utilize resources, while building an automation roadmap that matches strategy and direction. Effectively scale regional solutions globally where appropriate.
Partner with senior engineers and engineering managers to develop best practices.
Proficiency in implementing cloud economics, showcasing value, and measuring outcomes in the realm of cloud economics.
Qualifications
A Master's or Bachelor's Degree in computer science, mathematics, or engineering is required
10+ years of data and analytics leadership experience
Open to candidates from any industry, with a preference for those having prior experience in retail, brands, or e-commerce.
Technical experience spanning across a wide range of analytical functions and capacities
Experience designing and leading or rolling out product oriented methodology across teams
Experience working in globally matrixed organizations
Experience in leading teams at scale
A demonstrated ability to unify and lead teams within a matrixed organization.
Standardization of disparate approaches to Data and AI/Data Science
Referenceable leadership, management, or key influencer experiences required
An individual who embodies and exemplifies the core values of H&M in both their actions and communication
Experienced within Agile methods and leading Scrum teams
Leadership Behaviors:
As a role model for our values and putting them into action, you are expected to demonstrate excellent cognitive, social and emotional skills and know how to nurture them in others by having the ability to...
• commit to directional decisions, take ownership of the whole and collaborate across boundaries
• create trust and dare to lead
• communicate in a timely and clear way
