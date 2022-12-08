Uniper is seeking a Team lead Business Development Hydrogen
For our Hydrogen team in Sweden we are seeking a Team lead Hydrogen Sweden for one of our advanced Hydrogen projects in Sweden. The role is part of the Business Line Hydrogen. The Business Line Hydrogen works as one team within Uniper utilizing the resources from the whole Uniper Group. The position will be located in any of the Sydkraft offices in Sweden.
Passion for Energy
Uniper likes passionate employees and colleagues. Driven by passion, we ensure high-quality deliveries of electricity to industrial and domestic customers - every second of the day, all year round. With personal commitment, dialog, diversity and equality at work, we work together to deliver social benefit in real time - while simultaneously focusing our innovative efforts on tomorrow's energy solutions. Or as we say: "Passion for energy." We need more people who are passionate about energy and really want to make a difference. Are you one of them?
The Uniper Way - how we work
Our employees are paving the way for Uniper's success and future. We work together and engage in meaningful dialog. At Uniper, employees are able to develop and strengthen their individual skills. We embrace our entrepreneurial spirit and take responsibility, at every level of the Group. We have a joint approach, and our core values guide the Group's daily work and how we perform our various activities. We call it "The Uniper Way."
About the role
• Leading the Hydrogen Business Development Team Sweden of six FTE with responsibility for the project funnel of Uniper's hydrogen and PtL major asset projects in Sweden. Full commercial project accountability from ideation towards Final Investment Decision (FID) to be taken by the Uniper Group Board of Management.
• Define and implement value-driven business cases for all hydrogen asset projects, including customer acquisition, securing offtake contracts with risk-balanced pricing structures, negotiating JV and partnership agreements with support by Legal, collaborate with group-internal functional teams for procuring supplies, such as renewable power under PPA, etc.
• Overall responsibility for MTP planning, supervising budgets, business modelling and scheduling for each of the projects in Sweden. Accountable for structuring the projects into meaningful phases divided by clear decision and budget milestones.
• Implement Uniper's hydrogen asset strategy in Sweden in close collaboration with other BD Team Leads responsible for UK, NL, Ger and for cross-regional strategic partnerships. Actively contribute to develop further Uniper's hydrogen strategy in order to help shape the climate-friendly asset base of the company.
• Accountable for project funnel capex amounting to 3-digit million Euro in close coordination with the relevant Uniper units, e.g. Procurement, Sales, Origination.
• Reporting disciplinary to the Vice President Business Development Hydrogen of Uniper based in Düsseldorf with responsibility for UK, NL, Ger, and Sweden.
• Internal and external stakeholder management, including supporting the establishment and maintenance of (strategic) partnerships as well as Uniper representation in international associations and at conferences, all in close coordination with our group communications & public relations department.
• Ensuring compliance, project management and HSSES (Health, Safety, Security & Environment , Sustainability) standards within the Uniper policy framework.
Uniper is part of Sweden's critical infrastructure and our operations are covered by, among other things, rules related to protective security, export control and nuclear non-proliferation. We will therefore carry out security clearance of all positions and complement with register control for security classified positions, according to the Protection Security Act. Health and drug tests are performed if applicable.
Uniper is positive to a flexible approach around remote working based on the conditions of the business and the individual employee.
Who we are seeking
You're expected to have/ be:
• University degree, e.g. MBA, engineering, natural, economic sciences, or a comparable qualification.
• At least 10 years of relevant professional experience in business development and management of complex, interdisciplinary (large-scale) asset projects in the energy industry or comparable (functional) management responsibility.
• Ideally, technical or commercial expertise in an adjacent subject area, e.g. hydrogen, methanol, gas infrastructure, plant construction, major asset investment projects, etc.
• Analytic, entrepreneurial way of thinking as well as working with a high level of quality awareness, even under high pressure.
• Experience in the identification, selection and management of contractors as well as in the management of heterogeneous teams (engineers, lawyers, economists, technicians, etc.) .
• Personality: high level of integrity; open to new ideas; keeping calm in all situations; always solution-oriented; always a team player.
• Fluent in Swedish language. The projects are managed and conducted in the English language, however Swedish language is essential due to close cooperation with external stakeholders (customers, authorities, municipalities, etc.)
Contact
If you have any questions about this role, please contact:
Recruiting manager Christian Stuckmannchristian.stuckmann@uniper.ener
gy
Union representatives:
Charlotte Pennander, Unionen
• 46 705 885879
Magnus Nicklasson, Sveriges Ingenjörer
• 46 76 1154687 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
