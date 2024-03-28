Uniper is looking for Security Architect
2024-03-28
Uniper is now looking for an IT-architect with passion for information security
We are Uniper
At Uniper, we are pro-actively transforming the world of energy and at the same time securing the supply of energy. As a company operating internationally, we work in very diverse teams and offer our employees as much flexibility as is possible. Equity, mutual appreciation and respect are the core of our corporate culture. At our company you will have the opportunity to shape new technologies, work on solutions for a modern and future-oriented energy supply and actively design change processes. Interested? Then, we will look forward to receiving your application!
Your responsibilities
Your main tasks and responsibilities in the role as Security Architecht will encompass;
• Developing and align short and long-term strategic technology roadmaps for the Swedish region together with Service Owners and interlinked into wider Information Security governance and initiatives
• Deliver or technically validate High Level Designs and governance processes to support service delivery, e.g. on Cloud Solution fit for Sweden
• Support Service Owners by identifying service improvement opportunities, designing, and overseeing implementation of approved initiatives, with a particular focus on the IT- and information security design of any change
• Ensure pro-active information flow between the architecture and security community, project organization and external partners over the respective program and project status in Sweden. Designing architectural solutions that ensure an appropriate balance between security requirements and business flexibility / user experience.
• Review of architectures for local Swedish solutions, e.g., part of the approval process for Cloud infrastructure solutions affecting Sweden
• Member of the architectural teams in Uniper Sweden
• Representative for the Swedish business in various architectural forums at Uniper Group
• Follow up architectural/security quality attributes together with Swedish Information Security Officer (ISO)
Uniper is part of Sweden's critical infrastructure, and our operations are covered by, among other things, rules related to protective security, export control and nuclear non-proliferation. We will therefore carry out security clearance of all positions and complement with register control for security classified positions, according to the Protection Security Act. Uniper is part of Sweden 's vital societal functions and critical infrastructure which is why this position may be subject to wartime placement. Health and drug tests are performed if applicable.
Your profile
• Several years of experience working with IT-architecture
• Having a technical breadth with pockets of depth knowledge
• Able to create artifacts that are understandable by peers
• Azure Cloud and M365 Security knowledge
• Experience of working in an international context
• Uniper Sweden is part of Sweden's energy infrastructure and hence knowledge about the importance of security requirements, related to laws and regulation of the energy sector, protective security, export control and nuclear non-proliferation, and how it relates to IT-architecture is crucial.
• Fluent English and Swedish language
• Security Clearing required for Sweden
We consider it meritous if you also have knowledge in;
• Potential CITA certification or similar
• Potential CISSP/CCSP certification or similar
At Uniper, we recognize and appreciate the unique strengths that diversity brings to our team. We welcome candidates of all genders to apply, as we are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workforce that mirrors the diversity of society.
Your benefits
Our employees are our most important asset. That's why we offer employee benefits and working conditions to help you do a good job.
Salary
Good work should be rewarded. We offer a salary based on your experience, responsibility and performance.
Security
Working with us should be both rewarding and safe. We ensure that all our employees have good insurance and pension schemes.
Family
Children are a natural part of life. We offer all employees with children extra financial support during parental leave.
Development
We like innovation and development. We can help you with study grants and tools such as mentoring and coaching.
Health
Work and health are connected. We offer all employees occupational health care, a wellness allowance, free medicine, medical care and an annual financial support via the "Uniper account".
Your contact
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at:
Recruiting Managers;
Ramona Hunt, ramona.hunt@okg.uniper.ener
gy
Florian Remke florian.remke@uniper.ener
gy
Union representatives;
Charlotte Pennander, Unionen, +46 705 885879
Laila Klintesten, Unionen, +46 708 244689
Magnus Nicklasson, Sveriges Ingenjörer, +46 76 1154687 Så ansöker du
