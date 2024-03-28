Uniper is looking for an Health Advisor
2024-03-28
Uniper is looking for a Health Advisor to Sydkraft AB in Malmö! The role is part-time equivalent to 70% of full-time.
We are Uniper
At Uniper, we are pro-actively transforming the world of energy and at the same time securing the supply of energy. As a company operating internationally, we work in very diverse teams and offer our employees as much flexibility as is possible. Equity, mutual appreciation and respect are the core of our corporate culture. At our company you will have the opportunity to shape new technologies, work on solutions for a modern and future-oriented energy supply and actively design change processes. Interested? Then, we will look forward to receiving your application!
Your responsibilities
As Health Advisor your main responsibilities will encompass:
Continuous improvement of Uniper 's health management processes, tools and systems in accordance with legal requirements andbusiness needs, which you will do in close collaboration with the Health Manager in Sweden.
Maintaining appropriate agreements and relationships with external providers for health management in Sweden.
Supporting our Health Manager and Health Champion/promoter in Sweden as well as Uniper 's global Health Team to develop healthinitiatives and campaigns nationally and across Uniper.
Deliver tasks relating to the safety of colleagues in our Swedish offices under the direction of the Health Manager.
Support and develop Health and Safety trainings at a national and functional level.
Of course, you will also be an ambassador of the Uniper culture and values, which we call "the Uniper Way".
Uniper is part of Sweden's critical infrastructure and our operations are covered by, among other things, rules related to protective security, export control and nuclear non-proliferation. We will therefore carry out security clearance of all positions and complement with register control for security classified positions, according to the Protection Security Act. Uniper is part of Sweden 's vital societal functions and critical infrastructure which is why this position may be subject to wartime placement. Health and drug tests are performed if applicable.
Your profile
You have a relevant education or qualification and/or equivalent work experience in an area such as health management, occupationalhealth or health promotion. For this role it is essential that you are fluent in English and Swedish, written as well as verbal. Knowledge of Swedish Health and Safety regulations is considered a merit. Experience in the HSE (Health, Safety and Environment) field, preferably in a large corporate environment is an advantage.
As a person you:
• Are passionate about people and in growing as well as empowering an organization's and employees health and work environment.
• Have excellent communication skills and are seen as an influencer with a strong feeling for Health and Safety.
• Are driven and enjoy navigating in an international and functionally steered business environment.
• Have strong collaboration skills, high engagement and independence as you aim to complement and strengthen our current healthmanagement team.
Your benefits
Our employees are our most important asset. That's why we offer employee benefits and working conditions to help you do a good job.
Salary
Good work should be rewarded. We offer a salary based on your experience, responsibility and performance.
Security
Working with us should be both rewarding and safe. We ensure that all our employees have good insurance and pension schemes.
Family
Children are a natural part of life. We offer all employees with children extra financial support during parental leave.
Development
We like innovation and development. We can help you with study grants and tools such as mentoring and coaching.
Health
Work and health are connected. We offer all employees occupational health care, a wellness allowance, free medicine, medical care and an annual financial support via the "Uniper account".
Your contact
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at:
Recruiting manager, Richard Busby Richard.Busby@uniper.energy
gy
Union representatives
Charlotte Pennander, Unionen
• 46 705 885879
Laila Klintesten, Unionen
• 46 708 244689
Magnus Nicklasson, Sveriges Ingenjörer
