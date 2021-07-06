Umeå Manufacturing Finance Manager - Cytiva Sweden AB - Administratörsjobb i Umeå

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Cytiva Sweden AB

Cytiva Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Umeå2021-07-06Be part of something altogether life-changingWorking at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us -working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity -so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save livesWhat You'll DoReporting to the Downstream Finance Manager, the Finance Manufacturing Manager is responsible for providing strategic and Finance Controllership, for the manufacturing unit in Umeå. The site is ~20,000 square meter with ~700 employees.The Finance Controller (in Danaher, this position is called Plant Finance Controller) serves as a key business partner to the operating teams and leadership on site and support manufacturing related initiatives, plant strategy and profitability. The candidate will be the main point of contact for finance in Umeå.In this role you willBe part of the extended site management team in UmeåEffectively lead and coordinate a team of two financial analystsPartners with Plant Manager of site to provide pertinent data to establish Operational and Financial goal alignment and drive towards resultsLead the processes for developing manufacturing estimates, operating plans/forecasts/reviews on a weekly, monthly and quarterly cadenceDrive profitable growth by providing financial analysis of results and reporting key metrics while advising the leadership team on risks and opportunities, as well as recommending actionsActively participate with manufacturing management to improve productivity and inventory managementProvide Finance Controllership for strategic investments, for example large investment projects, insourcing opportunities and new productsWho you areBachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance or Business AdministrationMany years of relevant work experience in developing forecasts, operating plans and leading business and finance reviews in industrial companies in business partnering roles.Experience from manufacturing finance and understand concepts such as cost accounting, inventory, productivity, PPV, MDV, etc.Proficient in English and excellent communication skills.Strong Excel skills and experience with financial systems/applications (i.e.: Oracle, Onestream, Qlik, etc.)As a leader you have experience from leading team members balancing execution through others with inclusiveness, clear thinking, creativity, and external focus. As a person you have strong analytic skills and can clearly link financial results to operational performance drivers, generate alternatives and drive positive change. You have strong influencing skills with ability to clearly communicate complex financial information in an easy-to-understand manner. It's important with a high integrity, i.e. accepting and adhering to high moral, ethical, and personal values in communications when dealing with others.About CytivaWhen you join us, you'll also be joining Danaher's global organization, where 68,000 people wake up every day determined to help our customers win. As an associate, you'll try new things, work hard, and advance your skills with guidance from dedicated leaders, all with the support of powerful Danaher Business System tools and the stability of a tested organization.Danaher is committed to a diverse and inclusive culture where everyone feels they belong and all voices are heard. We believe in our associates and the unique perspectives they bring to every challenge, which is why we'll empower you to push the boundaries of what's possible.If you've ever wondered what's within you, there's no better time to find out. Danaher Corporation and all Danaher Companies are equal opportunity employers that evaluate qualified applicants without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, marital status, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or other characteristics protected by law. The "EEO is the Law" poster is available here.2021-07-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-05Cytiva Sweden ABMariehemsvägen 1290652 Umeå5850663